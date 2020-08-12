Voyager Subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. to Support On-Orbit Servicing for the Dynetics Human Landing System

DENVER, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. (Voyager), a global leader in integrated space services, today announced that its subsidiary, Altius Space Machines, Inc. (Altius), was selected as a subcontractor to Dynetics, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, to support the development of a human landing system for NASA's Artemis program. With Altius support, Dynetics aims to enable the Artemis program that will land the first woman and next man on the Moon by 2024.

Leveraging its deep expertise in space robotics, Altius develops on-orbit servicing technology, specializing in on-orbit assembly and manufacturing, orbital rendezvous and capture robotics, as well as in-space refueling. Altius will support development of the docking and refueling interfaces between the Dynetics lander and the modular propellant vehicle drop tanks, leveraging technologies the company has been developing for the satellite servicing and in-space refueling markets.

"We are living during an incredible time for the space industry, and developing a human landing system is a vital step as we embark on a new era of space exploration," said Jonathan Goff, founder and CEO, Altius Space Machines. "Altius is excited to support Dynetics as it helps NASA achieve its Artemis mission."

Altius' partnership with Dynetics continues a momentous inaugural year for Voyager, which includes the holding company's recent acquisition of Pioneer Astronautics . Pioneer Astronautics is currently focused on making sustainable life beyond Earth a reality, and was recently one of four businesses selected by NASA to help mature a range of lunar technologies for the sustainable exploration of the Moon, also under the Artemis program.

Both Altius and Pioneer Astronautics' successes demonstrate the tangible benefits of Voyager's model, with increased vertical integration and mission capability helping to enable humanity's most ambitious projects.

"Voyager and its subsidiaries continue to perform extremely well and we are excited to participate in the development of the next generation human landing system for the Artemis program," said Matthew Kuta, president and COO, Voyager. "We're proud to support Altius as it contributes to this historic mission."

About Voyager Space Holdings, Inc.

Voyager Space Holdings, Inc. is the world's leading space focused holding company. Voyager's long-term mission is to create a vertically integrated, publicly traded NewSpace company capable of delivering any mission humans can conceive. Via its operating subsidiary, Voyager Space Management Services LCC, Voyager centralizes core shared services and enables engineer founded and led subsidiaries to focus more on development of innovative products and solutions. The firm's first-in-industry model is uniquely tailored to support the growth and scale needs of commercial space companies by offering an alternative solution to traditional private capital models and replaces them with a longer-term approach as a provider of permanent capital. Voyager also operates an industry leading subsidiary focused exclusively on intellectual property acquisition and monetization via Voyager Space IP Holdings LLC. Voyager is led by founders and space industry veterans Dylan Taylor and Matthew Kuta, with an industry leading Board of Directors that includes National Security Expert and four-star Air Force General William Shelton, leading investor Gabe Finke, and the world's leading planetary scientist, Dr. Alan Stern. Voyager's distinguished Board of Advisors includes four astronauts: Mike Lopez-Alegria, Karen Nyberg, Scott Parazynski and Nicole Stott, Founding Director of In-Q-Tel Paul Kaminski, Chairman of the National Defense Industrial Association Dick McConn, CEO of the Mojave Spaceport Karina Drees, and former CEO of DigitalGlobe Jeff Tarr. To learn more about Voyager Space Holdings, Inc., please visit: https://voyagerspaceholdings.com/

About Altius Space Machines, Inc.

Altius is a space robotics and technology startup developing the interfaces, robotics, and vehicles to enable affordable satellite servicing and space logistics. Over its first 10 years of operations, Altius has developed expertise in orbital rendezvous and capture robotics, active debris removal, spacecraft mechanisms, in-space propellant transfer, satellite servicing, and on-orbit assembly and manufacturing, with a customer base including NASA, the DoD, and several commercial space companies. To learn more about Altius Space Machines, Inc., please visit: http://www.altius-space.com/

