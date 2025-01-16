Voyager Technologies Ushers in a New Era of Innovation and Leadership in Defense and Space

DENVER, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space today announced its evolution to Voyager Technologies, Inc. (Voyager), this formalizes the company's position as a trusted leader in national security and space innovation. This strategic shift highlights Voyager's capabilities and position across broad technology markets and underscores our commitment to delivering mission-critical solutions that address the most complex challenges from ground to orbit.

"Our new identity as Voyager Technologies signals a bold step forward," said Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager. "This is more than a name change—it's a declaration to the broader market of our expanded capabilities and our role as a driving force with proven impact across multiple diverse domains. This evolution showcases the breadth and depth of our mission enabling capabilities and solutions."

As part of this evolution, Voyager has also organized its operations into three business segments: Defense & National Security, focusing on defense systems, spectrum dominance, communications systems, guidance and navigation systems, and national security space; Space Solutions, delivering cutting-edge space and science systems including the Bishop Airlock, advanced exploration systems, space science and mission management; and Starlab Space Stations, developing the next generation of commercial space infrastructure to ensure continued human presence in Low Earth Orbit (LEO).

"This transformation positions Voyager to meet the growing demands of an increasingly complex global geopolitical landscape and a new era of exploration," added Matthew Kuta, President of Voyager. "While defense and national security have always been a cornerstone of our business, we are now publicly elevating this focus as we continue to provide trusted, transformative solutions to our partners and customers across the U.S. government and global industries."

Voyager's legacy of innovation will continue across its operations, from its leadership in national security technologies and space systems to its pioneering work in commercial space infrastructure. Now operating as Voyager Technologies, we are positioned to deliver mission enabling products and technologies and end-to-end mission solutions for the future.

Voyager Technologies, Inc. (Voyager) is a defense and space technology company committed to advancing and delivering transformative, mission-critical solutions. By tackling the most complex challenges, Voyager aims to unlock new frontiers for human progress, fortify national security, and protect critical assets from ground to space. For more information visit: voyagertechnologies.com

