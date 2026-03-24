Voyagier Launches as the First Agentic Travel Platform Connecting Discovery, Booking, and Luxury Advisors

New intelligent agency brings verified itineraries, AI-powered execution, and white-glove expertise to one seamless ecosystem

BALTIMORE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyagier, a new intelligent travel planning platform, launched today to redefine how people discover, plan, and book travel. The platform blends AI-driven personalization with luxury travel advisor expertise to deliver verified itineraries, authentic recommendations, and seamless end-to-end bookings, all in one connected experience.

Built in response to growing traveler frustration with fragmented tools and research fatigue, Voyagier introduces a new model of travel commerce: one that connects inspiration to execution. As AI innovation moves from suggestion to action, travelers can move from "I'd love to go" to "it's fully booked" without leaving the platform.

"Travelers don't need more ideas, they need action," said Daniel Gardner, Co-Founder and CEO of Voyagier. "Voyagier was built to connect discovery, personalization, and booking seamlessly, making travel more approachable, trustworthy, and immediately executable."

Voyagier is the first intelligent travel platform to unify four core capabilities into a single platform:

Verified Discovery: Real trips shared by travelers and creators that can be explored, personalized, and rebooked.

Real trips shared by travelers and creators that can be explored, personalized, and rebooked. Personalized Intelligence: Trip Sync technology transforms past travel history into structured preferences and smarter recommendations.

Trip Sync technology transforms past travel history into structured preferences and smarter recommendations. Agentic Booking: Proprietary technology VIA (Voyagier Intelligent Agent) connects to live inventory and executes booking across flights, accommodations and experiences through conversational AI or direct command-line interface—enabling both advisor-guided planning and autonomous booking.

Proprietary technology VIA (Voyagier Intelligent Agent) connects to live inventory and executes booking across flights, accommodations and experiences through conversational AI or direct command-line interface—enabling both advisor-guided planning and autonomous booking. Embedded Expertise: Luxury travel advisors enhance complex or curated trips, combining AI efficiency with human judgement, creativity, and accountability.

Voyagier's architecture is built on modern travel infrastructure, including Sabre Mosaic, with integrations to TripAdvisor's Viator, enabling real-time access to global inventory and pricing within an AI-driven workflow with Stripe powering secure payments.

"Voyagier is a strong example of what becomes possible when companies have access to open, agentic travel technology," said Garry Wiseman, President of Product & Engineering at Sabre. "We're glad to support their launch."

Voyagier also introduces a new social commerce model for travel. Through its Voyagier Navigator Program, a curated network of creators transform experiences into verified, bookable itineraries and earn commissions on referred bookings and memberships. Each trip becomes a reusable asset, allowing travelers to discover trusted experiences and creators to monetize influence through action. At launch, Voyagier is partnering with travel and lifestyle creators including Jenny Cipoletti, Sam McClendon, and Tiffany Wang.

For advisors, Voyagier functions as an intelligent operating platform that unifies trip design, booking, and commission tracking in one system while reducing administrative complexity. Its shared Trip Catalogue drives inbound demand through discoverable itineraries, helping advisors scale without sacrificing personalization. Transparent, real-time economics give advisors clarity and control over revenue at every stage.

"AI should amplify what makes travel meaningful, not replace it," said Gardner. "Voyagier gives advisors leverage so they can focus on creativity, judgement, and relationships."

Voyagier is now open for discovery and booking, with tiered memberships ranging from complimentary access to premium concierge-level support. Travelers can explore verified itineraries, sync past trips, and begin building personalized journeys, while creators and advisors can apply to join the growing Voyagier community.

About Voyagier:

Voyagier is an intelligent travel platform that connects inspiration, personalization, and booking in one seamless ecosystem. Powered by VIA (Voyagier Intelligent Agent) and supported by luxury travel advisors, Voyagier transforms real trips into structured, bookable journeys. The company is built to make travel discovery more trustworthy, planning more efficient, and booking fully connected. Visit www.voyagier.com and follow at @voyagiertravel.

SOURCE Voyagier Inc.