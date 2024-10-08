Vozzi, the Leading Text-First Fan Engagement and Payments Platform, Raises $7M from Growth Street Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Street Partners today announced a minority growth investment in Vozzi, the leading provider of fan communication, engagement and text-to-buy software for sports teams, entertainment venues, and events. Vozzi will use the $7M investment to expand its platform, invest in its team, and further its leadership position in a rapidly adopting market.

The Vozzi platform is an all-in-one text marketing, communication and engagement, and text-to-buy solution, enabling customers to engage fans and drive more revenue. The company has a rapidly growing customer base across professional, minor, and collegiate sports teams, as well as entertainment venues and events. The company's customer base includes the Utah Jazz, University of Texas, Philadelphia Flyers, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Diamondbacks, Las Vegas Aces, Spartan Race, while also being named the Official Text Provider for the East Coast Hockey League. Customers rave about the company's platform and recently released text-to-buy functionality. "Vozzi's text-to-buy functionality has allowed us to remove the friction in the ticket buying process," said Anthony Brock, Vice President of Business Strategy and Analytics for Philadelphia Flyers. "The dynamic nature of pushing offers right to our fans' phones has given us the ability to capitalize on opportunities both early in the buying window, as well as leading right up until the game!"

Vozzi was purpose-built for the sports and entertainment industry. The company's platform is integrated with major ticketing providers, including Ticketmaster, Paciolan, SeatGeek, Tickets.com and FEVO, and sales and marketing software platforms, including Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics, Pipedrive, HubSpot, StellarAlgo, and many others.

"We are passionate about helping sports teams and entertainment venues better engage their fans and drive more revenue," explained Ben Young, CEO and Co-Founder of Vozzi. "We are the only all-in-one text marketing through purchase platform in our industry. Partnering with Growth Street positions us to further expand this leadership position and continue innovating at a rapid pace," added Dave Parson, COO and Co-Founder of Vozzi.

"Growth Street is excited to partner with Ben, Dave, and the rapidly growing Vozzi team," said Nate Grossman and Steve Wolfe, the Co-Founders of Growth Street Partners. "Text is a high ROI channel when utilized effectively. Vozzi's intuitive, compliant, purpose-built platform and industry-leading customer service enables organizations to realize this ROI quickly."

In conjunction with the minority growth investment, Growth Street Partners will join the Board of Directors. Tim Ballantyne, Co-Founder of Suralink and local Salt Lake City entrepreneur, will also join the Board of Directors. "I'm thrilled to support Ben, Dave and the Vozzi team, to work alongside Growth Street again, and to invest in the Salt Lake City tech ecosystem," said Tim Ballantyne.

Tim Jenkins, SendGrid Co-Founder and angel investor in Vozzi, will also join the Board of Directors.

Vozzi

Vozzi is changing the way the sports and entertainment industry interacts with their audiences. The company's all-in-one texting solution empowers brands to modernize their fan engagement strategies and boost revenue. The company's product suite includes text marketing, text communication and engagement, and text-to-buy (purchasing, invoicing, and more). Please visit https://site.getvozzi.com/ to learn more.

Growth Street Partners

Growth Street Partners provides early growth capital to rapidly growing SaaS and technology-enabled services companies addressing underserved markets. The firm partners with founders who have personally lived through the problems their businesses solve. The firm has raised two funds and has over $200 million of assets under management. Investments include Pear Deck, LineLeader, Visual Lease, Hotel Effectiveness, Suralink, HR Acuity, Govenda, Pikmykid, PublicInput, uConnect, goHappy, PSTrax, ECFX, Chipply, and Vozzi. If you are a founder from industry looking to scale your business without losing control or are simply interested in more information, please visit www.growthstreetpartners.com or follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/growth-street-partners/.

SOURCE Growth Street Partners