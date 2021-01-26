VP of Largest Black-Owned Mortgage Lender, Legacy Home Loans, Receives Industry-Wide Recognition

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when some real estate finance leaders have questioned the existence of Black talent within the industry, LEGACY Home Loans is starting the year off strong, celebrating the various wins of its Vice President of Operations, Jammie Jelks, who has been accepted into Forbes' Real Estate Council—an invitation-only community for executives in real estate. Along with this great distinction, Jammie Jelks has also been named a "Visionary" by the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America.

Jammie Jelks, Vice President of Operations at LEGACY Home Loans

Jammie Jelks, who handles everything from loan disclosures to funding for LEGACY's 12 branches across the country, was selected by Forbes based on the depth and diversity of his experience, partnered with his proven track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics.

"I am ecstatic to be a member of the Forbes Real Estate Council," said Jelks. "Forbes is such a prestigious and highly regarded organization and it is an honor to be recognized as an industry leader amongst some of the most prominent names in real estate. I am looking forward to sharing my voice and real estate finance insights with Forbes' network."

"We are honored to welcome Jammie Jelks into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Real Estate Business Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

Jammie has also been deemed a "Visionary" by the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America. NAMMBA's mission is to create a culture of diversity and inclusion within the real estate finance industry that mirrors the communities we live in and serve. Per its website, NAMMBA's "Visionary" designation is "for CEO's, senior leaders and industry stakeholders to show support for diversity and inclusion."

To follow along with Jammie's work and contributions to Forbes' Real Estate Council visit his profile HERE . To learn more about LEGACY Home Loans, its loan programs and/or job opportunities with the company, please visit https://myhomelegacy.com .

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.For more information about Forbes Real Estate Business Council, visit forbesrealestatecouncil.com . To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com .

ABOUT NAMMBA

The National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) is a national trade association dedicated to the enrichment and betterment of minorities and women who work in the mortgage industry. https://www.nammba.org/ .

ABOUT LEGACY HOME LOANS

The nation's largest Black-owned mortgage Company, LEGACY Home Loans is on a mission to help the Black community build sustainable wealth through homeownership and leaving family legacies. Led by President & CEO Ben Slayton, a 54-year mortgage industry veteran who is also the first Black REALTOR® in America, LEGACY Home Loans aims to increase the number of Black homeowners in America. To date, Slayton has strategically placed branch offices in Atlanta, GA; Tucker, GA; Chicago, IL; Dallas, TX; Houston, TX; Las Vegas, NV; Los Angeles, CA; Oakland, CA; Sacramento, CA; and Columbia, Florence and Greenville, SC. For more information about LEGACY, please visit https://myhomelegacy.com or call (855) 855-HOME 4663.

