VP Racing Adds Andrew Findlay To The VP Aviation Fuel Team

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VP Racing Fuels, Inc., recognized worldwide as the leader in performance fuel products, today announced a new association with famed race pilot Andrew "Andy" Findlay and One Moment Air Racing. VP will be the "Official Fuel Supplier of Andrew Findlay" as he takes VP's new AVGAS through additional in-flight testing.

"We're excited to have Andy join the VP Team, continuing to develop our UL100E unleaded AVGAS," said Mark Walls, Director of R&D and Fuel Technology at VP Racing. "Andy's championship pedigree and leadership in the experimental aviation industry, plus his experience and engine knowledge, make him an invaluable team addition."

VP Racing began developing an unleaded aviation gasoline in response to the Federal Aviation Administration's invitation for fuel suppliers to enter the Piston Engine Aviation Fuels Initiative (PAFI) program. VP's latest fuel is the first to pass a critical 150-hour durability test in a turbocharged Continental piston engine, qualifying it for full-scale testing in the FAA's rigorous program. Unlike fuels rushed to market, VP's fuel does not deteriorate the aircraft's paint, fuel system, or tanks.

"This new unleaded AVGAS from VP Racing is a genuine breakthrough in aviation fuel technology following years of development," said Findlay. "Our flight testing to date has shown the engine performance is the same between UL100E and 100LL at power settings within the certified TSIO-550 family. It's groundbreaking to be the first to flight test an unleaded fuel that will comply with ASTM standards, implements the insights gained from the PAFI process, and shows no perceived difference in the operation of the aircraft. Having relied on VP products for nearly three decades across various motorsports, I'm thrilled to lead the charge with VP into aviation with its unleaded fuel."

As part of his work on the team, Findlay will test VP's UL100E Avgas in his "One Moment" Lancair Super Legacy, powered by a TSIO-550-EXP engine. He is a two-time Reno Air Race Champion, recently taking first place in Sport Gold at the Las Cruces Air & Space Expo last October. "One Moment" will bear distinctive VP Racing branding.

For more information on the FAA's PAFI program, visit the EAGLE website: https://flyeagle.org, and for VP Racing and its products, visit www.vpracingfuels.com.

