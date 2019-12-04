vPersonalize launches new technology platform to turn any DTG or Dye Sub into a complete print and fulfillment house

"Our integrated platform includes 3D visualization tools that let your sellers intuitively design, publish and manage their products in 3D, while our inbuilt commerce gateway allows your sellers to automatically create catalogs and publish them to Shopify, Magento or WooCommerce. Our process automation ensures that your factory floor receives production ready files of all end consumer orders with the designs graded to size and ready for manufacturing, minutes from purchase!" says Bala Selvarajan, co-founder and CEO of vPersonalize. "Use our inbuilt Order Management System to manage and drop ship the orders or use our APIs to connect to your existing Netsuite ERP or Hybris CRM," he adds.

"Allow as much or as little customization as you prefer. Add buyer personalization or team rosters and still go directly to manufacturing without any manual work. Better still, use your existing supply chain!" says Lee Hagelshaw, co-founder and CFO for vPersonalize.



"The integrated platform allows any DTG or Cut and Sew maker to connect and service as many seller accounts and storefronts as they prefer, support stock designs or full personalization, leverage the patented cross product, sell with ready plug-ins for Shopify, Magento or Woocommerce and then automatically create print ready files in minutes," says Robert Johnson, CRO for vPersonalize



vPersonalize's platform makes running thousands of team stores, influencer commerce, in-page artist merchandise or designer storefronts very simple, while leveraging vPersonalize's industry tested 3D visualization and manufacturing automation technology to create hundreds of thousands of print ready files a day for on-demand manufacturing.

About vPersonalize

At vPersonalize, we envision a day when supply chains work without any friction. Products get manufactured exactly as designed, in a single iteration. Everything from design to production works predictably and repeatably, every single time!



We are the leading technology platform for mass customization and on-demand manufacturing. Leveraging a portfolio of patented technologies in 3D Visualization, CAD & CAM, our unified design to manufacturing solution helps brands, designers and manufacturers visualize their products as they would be made and then manufacture them exactly as visualized. vPersonalize is an Accel Portfolio company. For more information, visit www.vpersonalize.com.

About Accel

Accel is a leading early and growth-stage venture capital firm powering a global community of entrepreneurs. Accel has backed a number of iconic brands, including Atlassian, Braintree, Cloudera, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Ola, Perfint, Slack, Spotify and others. For more information, visit www.accel.com.

