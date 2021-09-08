VPN and Email Encryption Provider, WiTopia, Inc., Is Now Raising Capital Via StartEngine

RESTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiTopia, Inc. , veteran VPN provider and developer of SecureMyEmail™ , a revolutionary email encryption service that can add "zero-knowledge" end-to-end encryption to any email address, is excited to announce the launch of an investment crowdfunding campaign on the StartEngine platform . StartEngine allows investors of any level to own a stake in the company.

SecureMyEmail™ offers free unlimited encryption for a single Gmail, Yahoo Mail, or Microsoft consumer email address, as well as a paid version that provides a user end-to-end encrypted email for up to eight of their email addresses, personal or business, for only $3.99 a month or $29.99 annually.

SecureMyEmail's zero-knowledge architecture ensures encrypted emails and attachments are only viewable by the sender and their recipients. No one, including the user's email provider, internet company, or even Witopia itself, ever has access to the encrypted email or attachments.

"Access to powerful, yet simple and low-cost, online security and privacy services have never been more important than on today's internet," said Bill Bullock, CEO of WiTopia. "We are incredibly excited to work with StartEngine to expand our business and build awareness."

For more information about the equity crowdfunding campaign, visit https://www.startengine.com/witopia-inc

About WiTopia

WiTopia is an internet privacy and security company based in Reston, Virginia. In early 2005, the launch of our personalVPN™ service pioneered the use of Virtual Private Network (VPN) technology to give individuals the ability to connect to the internet privately, securely, and without censorship or geo-restrictions. With the addition of our CloakBox™ VPN Router and SecureMyEmail™ encrypted email service, we continue to work to ensure that a secure, private, and censorship-free internet is available to everyone. Today, WiTopia's products and services provide internet freedom, security, and privacy to individuals, businesses, and organizations in more than 190 countries.

For more information, please email us at [email protected], call 703-665-3336 / 703-665-3340, or visit https://www.witopia.com or https://www.securemyemail.com

