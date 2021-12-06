VPN Market Size to Grow by USD 33.95 billion | Growing Adoption of BYOD Policies in Organizations to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

VPN Market: Driver

The growing adoption of BYOD policies in organizations is driving the demand for VPN solutions, which is driving the growth of the market. Organizations are implementing BYOD policies to save on hardware and telecommunication costs. However, enterprises implement security standards to control applications and content on mobile devices. Thus, VPN technology and other mobile security products are key components in organizations to encrypt data on employees' devices.

VPN Market: Segmentation Analysis

The VPN market has been segmented by type (MPLS, IP, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).

By type, the MPLS segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. An MPLS VPN helps business secure their capability of transmitting data and using real-time application services. It also unifies its video, voice, data, and mobility communications, with better performance when compared to the public Internet. Hence, enterprises are significantly investing in MPLS VPN solutions.

By geography, APAC is expected to account for 27% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. Moreover, market growth in APAC is expected to be faster when compared to other regions.

VPN Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 33.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 15.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 27% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

