VPN Market Size to Grow by USD 33.95 billion | Growing Adoption of BYOD Policies in Organizations to Drive Market Growth | Technavio

Dec 06, 2021, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The virtual private network (VPN) market is fragmented. Vendors are using various inorganic and organic growth strategies to compete in the market. The market size is expected to increase by USD 33.95 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum of the market will decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54%. Technavio offers a thorough analysis of the current global market scenario and the overall market environment.
VPN Market: Driver
The growing adoption of BYOD policies in organizations is driving the demand for VPN solutions, which is driving the growth of the market. Organizations are implementing BYOD policies to save on hardware and telecommunication costs. However, enterprises implement security standards to control applications and content on mobile devices. Thus, VPN technology and other mobile security products are key components in organizations to encrypt data on employees' devices.
VPN Market: Segmentation Analysis
The VPN market has been segmented by type (MPLS, IP, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
By type, the MPLS segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. An MPLS VPN helps business secure their capability of transmitting data and using real-time application services. It also unifies its video, voice, data, and mobility communications, with better performance when compared to the public Internet. Hence, enterprises are significantly investing in MPLS VPN solutions.
By geography, APAC is expected to account for 27% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with China and Japan being the key countries. Moreover, market growth in APAC is expected to be faster when compared to other regions.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Challenges
Market Drivers
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
|
VPN Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 15.54%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 33.95 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
15.57
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 27%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Juniper Networks Inc., Kape Technologies Plc, McAfee Corp., Microsoft Corp., NCP engineering GmbH, and NordVPN
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
