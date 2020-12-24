VPN Market Upsurges Due to Covid-19 a TopVPNService Study Reveals

CALIFORNIA, Pa., Dec. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- There was a recent study revealed by TopVPNService, with similar findings from other resources that portrayed the massive increase in VPN users globally. The growth spurt of the VPN market soared over the course of a year. The spike in VPN usage was seen mainly in regards to the Covid-19 pandemic, pushing on the work from home culture, which from the likes of it, might be for the long haul.

According to studies, the VPN market will continue to progress post-pandemic

You'll find remote working a new norm in most countries around the world; like the US, India, the United Kingdom, Japan and so on, triggering off a sudden demand for VPN services.

Secondly, keeping in mind that the home networks aren't quite what you'd call "secure", and with the fast-moving rate of cybercrimes sparked by the pandemic.

According to the study, there was a higher jump recorded from March 2020, hopping 27.1% higher than what was recorded in 2019 and 2018. The growth is going to keep the pace and move faster, predicting to reach around US $107.5 billion by 2027.

The global VPN growth was recorded high in demand in those countries where the virus spread rapidly. The highest ratings were seen in these countries:

Belgium

France

Norway

Philippines

USA

These ratings were crunched together by ExpressVPN during the first quarter of the pandemic, between 24th Feb and 22nd March 2020. The rise in VPN demand also rose due to the increase in the number of working hours, mainly within the regions of America, Europe, Asia and then Australia.

Data collected from Google trends and Ahrefs, you'll even find that the search volume of "What is VPN" hit between 81% - 100% between months March and September 2020.

There was a plummet in the rate of VPN search volume in a couple of countries during the months of November 2020. However, the rate remained unchanged in a couple of countries that were hit the hardest during Covid-19, for instance, Brazil and France, with a global search volume total of 157K in September.

We even conducted short research involving a few top VPN providers in the industry, asking them a couple of questions like VPN user-base increase during the pandemic vs. loss of users during the same time. The results as a whole delivered a 100% in sales in 2020 compared to 2018 and 2019.

This means all VPN providers need to amp up their game, and revamp their VPN software security infrastructures to be more solid than before, since the VPN growth will continue regardless of when the pandemic ends.

