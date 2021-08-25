VPN Proxy Master Provides Internet Users with World-class Security in a Changing Cybersecurity Environment

SINGAPORE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN Proxy Master is a safe, no-log VPN with the world's best security features specifically designed to protect the online security of its users. Because a user's personal data and browsing history are always potentially at risk of exploitation, VPN Proxy Master strives to offer the safest and easiest way to secure their digital footprint. VPN Proxy Master has over 6,000 secure servers located across 40 different locations. Users can connect 6 devices including iOS, Android, Windows, Mac, Chrome, and smart TVs.

It is no secret that the online world people know and love is constantly under a growing threat of cyberattacks. From malicious software and ransomware to hacks and data theft, internet users are growing weary of how they go about their business on the web. No matter if they are streaming their favorite movie, participating in a video conference, or storing sensitive information in the Cloud, knowing that their information is safe on the web makes a world of difference.

"With its no-log policy, our users can rest assured knowing that we never collect information from them when they use VPN Master Proxy. Additionally, we've worked to provide a seamless experience by ensuring minimal speed drops as little as 2% when connected to a US server, ultimately guaranteeing the safest and fastest VPN experience in the industry," says Lucas Leung, CEO of VPN Proxy Master.

Because VPN Master Proxy is specifically designed for security and privacy, it uses industry-leading technology to provide a secure tunnel between users' devices and the internet to protect online privacy. From its kill switch and AES 256-bit encryption to its advanced DDoS protection, VPN Master Proxy is a secure VPN that delivers.

"VPN Master Proxy is widely accessible because it supports virtually any use-case. For instance, users can stream content with ultra-fast connections, no buffering, and no network limitations from some of their favorite streaming platforms such as Netflix, BBC, HBO, and Amazon Prime. Users can then encrypt traffic and transfer data the next moment – there is always a good use case for VPN Master Proxy," says Leung.

