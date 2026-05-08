ATLANTA and NEW YORK and NAPLES, Italy, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Gargiulo, CEO of VPN and premium domain broker , has acquired MichaelGargiulo.com , strengthening control of his personal brand, online identity, and long-term digital reputation.

The acquisition reflects a growing reality for founders, executives, public figures, and professionals: your name is now a digital asset.

"Your personal domain is no longer a vanity purchase," Gargiulo said. "It's reputation protection. It's identity control. It's the one place people should be able to find the real you especially when countless others share my exact name."

Why The Domain Was Acquired

Gargiulo acquired MichaelGargiulo.com to direct people to an official destination for his work, media appearances, articles, business updates, and public profile.

In a world where search results can quickly create confusion, owning the exact-match .com for a personal name gives leaders a stronger foundation. It helps reduce impersonation risk, protects credibility, and creates a clear source of truth for clients, partners, journalists, investors, and the public.

This is especially important when other individuals share the same name.

"People don't always realize how much damage can happen when someone else with your name is popular or controls the .com exact match domain ," Gargiulo said. "That person could be a criminal, a bad actor, or simply someone whose reputation has nothing to do with yours. Either way, the confusion can and will follow you forever."

Why Personal Domains Matter Now

Gargiulo believes more executives should treat their exact-match personal domain names with the same seriousness they apply to company domains, trademarks, and social media handles.

Personal domains can help protect against:

Online impersonation

Search confusion

Reputation risk

Lost media opportunities

Client uncertainty

Brand dilution

Future acquisition costs

Waiting can make the process harder. Once a person becomes more visible, earns press coverage, launches a company, or enters a public-facing role, the domain tied to their name may become more expensive or unavailable.

"The best time to acquire your personal domain is before you need it and usually through stealth domain acquisition with a domain broker," Gargiulo said. "Once there's pressure, leverage usually shifts to the seller."

What Comes Next

MichaelGargiulo.com is expected to serve as Gargiulo's official personal website and digital identity hub, connecting his work across VPN.com, Forbes, Entrepreneur, premium domain brokerage, cybersecurity, and digital asset strategy.

The acquisition also reinforces VPN.com's broader message: domains are no longer just web addresses. The company VPN.com has a history of assisting founders, executives, investors, celebrities, and companies privately acquire premium domains, including exact-match personal names and brand-defining .com assets.

For those concerned about reputation, impersonation, or domain availability, the company can assist with confidential outreach, negotiation, escrow coordination, and secure transfer support.

To inquire about acquiring a personal or premium domain without being taken advantage of by sellers, consider contacting them at: VPN.com/domain-broker

#PremiumDomainBroker #StealthDomainAcquisition

About VPN.com

VPN.com helps countless entrepreneurs and brands acquire and broker the best domain names. With an exclusive understanding of exact-match domains and as an end-user of a premium domain, VPN.com was acquired by Gargiulo for $1 million USD, showing other visionaries what is possible.

Whether you need to buy or sell, VPN.com is your domain broker today at: https://www.vpn.com/domain-broker/

Media & Interview Inquiries: Michael Gargiulo, 855-VPN-FAST, [email protected]

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SOURCE VPN.com