VPN.com CEO Outlines 2026 Vision to 'Stop Hackers, Attackers, Trackers, and Evil'

ATLANTA, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VPN.com CEO Michael Gargiulo has officially announced the company's direction for 2026, centered on a bold, service-marked mission: "Stop Hackers, Attackers, Trackers and Evil" or "STOP H.A.T.E." for short. This message signals a more profound commitment to comprehensive protection across digital, physical, and spiritual fronts.

"It's great we offer significant protection for your brand and devices," Gargiulo said. "But after much prayer and reflection with our teams, God has asked us to step further into our potential of stopping H.A.T.E."

VPN.com has been a trusted resource for family and brand protection for many years. However, the company recognizes an urgent need to protect people in ways beyond just online. This next chapter focuses on securing lives, families, and futures from threats that extend far beyond cyberspace.

"In 2026 and beyond, you'll see VPN.com build out services that address everything from cyberattacks to physical threats and spiritual confusion," Gargiulo offered.

The company is expanding its focus on physical security to support entrepreneurs, public figures, and families facing real-world threats. This includes protection strategies tailored for individuals and brands because of what they've built or believe in.

"We're working to help not just businesses, but the people behind those businesses," Gargiulo explained. "Especially young men starting their first company and their first family. If you're building something that matters, you will be targeted. And you deserve protection in every dimension."

In addition to physical and digital threats, VPN.com is fully embracing the third layer of its model: Spiritual Security. The company is taking a public stand on faith and truth, guiding all decisions by faith in Jesus Christ.

As Charlie Kirk advised young men, "If the most important thing to you is feeling good, then you'll end up miserable. But if the most important thing to you is doing good, then you'll end up purposeful."

This quote, shared internally by the VPN.com team, reflects the company's belief that protection should be about doing what is right, not just what is easy.

HATE appears in many forms. It spreads through cyberbullying, stalking, data breaches, and coordinated digital attacks. But it also spreads through confusion, fear, and spiritual division.

VPN.com's new resource, vpn.com/faith , offers entrepreneurs and families a platform to find clarity, purpose, and direction in addressing these deeper issues.

While you see a more profound sense of security, our company and teams will continue to be guided by faith in God," Gargiulo said. Adding, "We seek to make heaven more crowded and intend to marshal the full weight of VPN.com in this precise direction as we come against all forms of HATE in Jesus' name."

This next evolution of VPN.com isn't moving away from security and protection values. It's about adding more meaning and purpose to every visitor who reaches our experiences. Clients continue to receive top-tier protection for their brands, intellectual property, and devices. But now, that protection is part of a larger effort brought by VPN.com

In 2026, VPN.com will introduce new services and programs that include threat monitoring in both digital and real-world environments, collaborations on physical safety, faith-based resources for entrepreneurs, and a dedicated effort to fight digital HATE through education, policy, and action. The company's leadership is dedicated to combating HATE wherever it appears, while providing individuals with the tools and mindset to stand against it.

VPN.com's 2026 vision is clear with three layers of security in focus: Digital, Physical, and Spiritual. Digital security for your data, intellectual property, and brand. Physical security for your people, real property, and peace of mind. Spiritual security grounded in clarity, faith, and purpose from God.

"The enemy moves in ways we cannot see, especially online," Gargiulo concluded. "We honor Ephesians 6:10-20 NASB as we strive to 'Stop Hackers, Attackers, Trackers, and Evil.'"

Read more about the mission at: vpn.com/faith or vpn.com

Watch Atlanta Small Business Network Interview Michael Gargiulo: https://www.asbn.com/small-business-shows/the-roadmap/the-role-of-brand-awareness-in-scaling-a-successful-business-michael-gargiulo-vpn-com/

Read more about Michael Gargiulo at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/michaelvpn/

Read more about Michael Gargiulo on Forbes: https://councils.forbes.com/profile/Michael-Gargiulo-Founder-CEO-VPN-com/b10d7310-79e4-4777-b2e1-d109989ef708

