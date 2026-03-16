VPNMASTER, INC. Launches LiqHeat, a Real-Time Crypto Liquidation Heatmap Platform

New market intelligence platform visualizes Bitcoin liquidation clusters and leverage pressure across derivatives markets

WILMINGTON, Del., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPNMASTER, INC., a Delaware-based AI data intelligence company founded in 2011, today announced the launch of LiqHeat.com. This real-time crypto liquidation heatmap platform is designed to visualize hidden liquidity and leverage pressure across cryptocurrency derivatives markets.

Visualizing Market Volatility

LiqHeat – Real-Time Bitcoin Liquidation Heatmap and Market Liquidity Intelligence Platform.

In recent months, crypto markets have experienced repeated waves of liquidation-driven volatility. Large cascades of forced liquidations have become a defining feature of modern crypto derivatives markets, often accelerating market moves within minutes. LiqHeat addresses this challenge by transforming complex derivatives data into an intuitive heatmap, allowing traders and analysts to visualize liquidation clusters and leverage concentration in real time.

The platform integrates liquidation heatmap data directly with price charts, revealing areas where leveraged positions may be forced to close if price reaches certain levels. "Crypto markets often move toward liquidity," said Eylem Culculoglu, founder of vpnmaster.com, "Market makers frequently target areas where leverage concentration is highest. LiqHeat was built to visualize those hidden zones in real time and help traders better understand how leverage and liquidity interact during volatile market conditions".

Understanding Crypto Liquidation Heatmaps

A crypto liquidation heatmap visually represents where leveraged positions in derivatives markets may be liquidated if price moves into specific zones. These areas often contain large concentrations of leverage where forced liquidations can trigger rapid price movements. While traditional trading platforms typically focus on price charts and indicators, they rarely reveal how leverage distribution and liquidation pressure influence market structure. LiqHeat focuses on market liquidity visualization, highlighting the structural forces that drive volatility.

Real-Time Market Liquidity Intelligence

Unlike delayed analytics dashboards, LiqHeat operates using live real-time derivatives market data, allowing traders to observe how liquidation pressure evolves as market conditions change. The platform displays dynamic liquidity zones across the Bitcoin market, providing insight into how leverage concentrations may influence short-term price behavior.

Key capabilities of the platform include:

Real-time crypto liquidation heatmap

liquidation heatmap Visualization of Bitcoin liquidation clusters

liquidation clusters Interactive heatmap and price chart integration

Market liquidity mapping

Real-time derivatives market monitoring

Expanding Beyond Cryptocurrency

While LiqHeat initially focuses on Bitcoin derivatives markets, the platform architecture also supports additional leveraged trading markets. Early integrations include XAUUSDT (Gold) derivatives markets, where leverage concentration and liquidation pressure can similarly influence short-term price volatility. This allows LiqHeat to visualize liquidity dynamics in select global macro trading instruments.

Founder Access Program

To maintain infrastructure stability and ensure the reliability of real-time data, access to the full platform will initially be limited. LiqHeat will restrict real-time system access to 1,000 founding members during the initial rollout period. This controlled expansion allows VPNMASTER to scale infrastructure responsibly while maintaining platform performance.

About VPNMASTER, INC.

VPNMASTER, INC. is a Delaware-based technology company founded in 2011 that develops AI-powered data intelligence platforms. The company's portfolio includes LiqHeat, as well as ContentDetect.ai and Textara.ai, which are AI-driven platforms focused on digital content intelligence and scalable SEO publishing.

SOURCE VPNMASTER, INC.