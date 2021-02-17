VPR Brands Update on Enforcement of U.S. Utility Patent for the companies Electronic Cigarette 'Auto Draw' Technology, Multiple Lawsuits Filed

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VPR Brands, LP (OTC: VPRB): VPR Brands is a market leader and pioneer in electronic cigarettes and vaporizers for nicotine, cannabis and cannabidiol (CBD). The company owns Intellectual Property which is one of the original Patents filed for electronic cigarette technology. This Patent dates back to 2009 and includes independent claims covering electronic cigarette products containing an electric airflow sensor, including a sensor comprised of a diaphragm microphone. The sensor turns the battery on and off, and covers auto-draw, button-less e-cigarettes, cigalikes, pod devices and vaporizers using an airflow sensor. The technology is covered under electronic cigarette utility patent US 8205622.

In recent years, the vaping industry has matured in size and continues to grow. The company believes that its patent puts them in a unique position to capitalize on the recent surge in e-cigarette/vape usage that resulted in what some analysts estimate to be a $6 billion e-cigarette market, not including devices sold for cannabis and CBD. A majority of the nicotine vaping devices sold in the U.S. now utilize an auto-draw/button-less technology. The company is investigating all button less vape devices within the nicotine, CBD, and cannabis space that initiate vaporization from the user's airflow inhalation as they would be suspect of infringement.

"Having personally been in the vape industry since its infancy for more than 10 years and witnessing the evolution of ecig and vapor technology, it is befitting that our company owns this US utility patent for what has grown to be a multibillion-dollar market. The inner construction of an e-cigarette is quite simple and fairly standard, and it is obvious as to what our auto draw technology patent covers, and potential infringement is rather clear when you see it," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands.

VPR Brands along with SRIPLAW has started to identify and notify over 50 of the leading companies using the Auto Draw Technology VPR Brands intention to enforce its Patent. These companies were prioritized, based on sales volume and popularity.. Most recently VPR Brands LP and its legal team, headed by Joel B Rothman of SRIPLAW, have filed litigation against 3 of the companies. VPR Brands, LP v. Jupiter Research, LLC in Arizona, VPR Brands, LP v. Cool Clouds Distribution, Inc. in California and VPR Brands, LP v. XL Vape in California. Additional lawsuits will continue to be filed as necessary to protect the companys Intellectual Property rights.

"The surge of the vaping category for nicotine, cannabis and CBD in the last few years has reached billions of dollars in sales. That has created opportunities for our patented auto-draw technology, which we believe is now preferred by many, if not most consumers," said Kevin Frija, CEO of VPR Brands. "Infringement can be avoided by simply adding a button to the battery however the preferred option by consumers to simulate smoking is our button-less auto draw technology and we believe this is an opportune time to consider licensing, enforcement or potentially a sale of our intellectual property to one of the larger players in the space. Our Patent could be a huge windfall for the company."

The company may also seek a buyer for this patent in the future. As an example of past patent sales for Electronic cigarettes, another company, Ruyan, gained a U.S. patent for its electronic cigarette product. In August 2013, Imperial Tobacco Group purchased the intellectual property behind the Ruyan e-cigarette for $75 million. The market was barely what it is today and has grown tremendously since 2013.

"In Recent years our patented technology has surged back into popularity making our patent potentially very valuable. I am happy to see our company and legal team actively litigating to enforce our intellectual property." Said Dan Hoff COO of VPR Brands, LP

