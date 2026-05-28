VPS Agency, LLC Launches New Local Marketing Service to Help Small Businesses Compete in Google Maps Search

FOLSOM, Pa., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new niche local marketing service has launched to help small businesses improve their visibility in Google Maps and Google Business Profile listings.

Small businesses today are no longer competing only with nearby shops or service providers. They are competing with big brands, national chains, paid ads, review platforms, mobile search results, map listings, ai search results, and customers who make buying decisions in seconds. When someone searches for terms like "best roofer near me," "coffee shop open now," or "accountant in [city]," a business either appears clearly, confidently, and locally, or it risks being passed over.

The new service was created specifically for small business owners who need practical, affordable marketing help with measurable impact. While the agency behind the service offers a full suite of digital marketing and consulting solutions, this focused offering was designed to help smaller businesses grow by improving one of the most important areas of local visibility: Google Maps and Google Business Profile, still commonly referred to as Google My Business.

"Our goal is to provide a lower cost and singular-focused service that can provide a measurable and profitable impact on review for a small business," saidGreg Sutphin. "Small business owners know Google matters, but many do not know what to fix, where to start, or whether their listing is helping or hurting them. This service gives them a clear path forward."

The service includes two options: Do It Yourself and Do It For Me.

The Do It Yourself option teaches business owners how local search works in plain language, while giving them more than general advice. It begins with an in-depth audit of the business's current Google Business Profile, including how the listing is positioned for important local keywords, how it compares to competitors, and where the strongest ranking opportunities exist. Owners receive clear guidance on what is helping their listing, what may be holding it back, and the steps needed to improve visibility in Google Maps and local search results.

The Do It For Me option is designed for busy owners who understand the value of local search but do not have the time to manage it themselves and engages our experts to start increasing ranking of their profile to help increase phone calls and contacts to their business. Because the agency guarantees its work, we conduct an in-depth study to determine whether the service can make a meaningful impact on ranking and relevancy over several months.

"If we do not believe there is real opportunity to grow a business by improving its Google Business Profile ranking, we would rather be honest than take the client on," said the owner.

The goal is not to trick Google. The goal is to make a business easier for both Google and customers to understand.

For more information, contact Greg Sutphin at 610-757-8411 or visit www.vpsmarketingagency.com.

Media Contact:

Greg Sutphin

610-757-8411

[email protected]

www.vpsmarketingagency.com

SOURCE VPS Agency, LLC