VPT Introduces Radiation Hardened Point of Load Converters

The SVPL Series use Renesas' ISL7000x family of rad-hard synchronous buck regulators to provide high power density, fast transient response, and up to 94% efficiency. The ISL7000x bare-die ICs are characterized for Total Ionizing Dose (TID) of 100krad(Si), including Enhanced Low Dose Rate Sensitivity (ELDRS), and they are immune to destructive Single Event Effects (SEE) with Linear Energy Transfer (LET) of 86.4 MeV-cm2/mg. The complete SVPL Series of converters are characterized for TID of 100krad(Si), including ELDRS, and SEE performance to 85 MeV-cm2/mg, per VPT's DLA-approved Radiation Hardness Assurance (RHA) plan.

"The SVPL point of load converters have a high radiation tolerance, particularly regarding Single-Event Transients (SETs)," said Brandon Witcher, Senior Design Engineer for VPT. "The product designs minimize the external capacitance needed to limit SET magnitudes to the levels required by modern rad-hard digital electronics, which is especially important as digital power rail tolerances continue to shrink."

"We are delighted VPT adopted our Intersil brand of bare-die synchronous buck regulators for their SVPL Series," said Philip Chesley, Vice President, Industrial Analog and Power Business Division, Renesas Electronics Corporation. "The highly integrated ISL7000x devices are built on six decades of spaceflight product development and leadership."

Additional features of the SVPL Series include high power density, output enable control, low output noise, overcurrent protection, and external synchronization to other converters or system clocks. Full power operation of the SVPL Series is rated for -55° C to +125° C.

"Space systems have increased the use of rad-hard digital processing components that require low-voltage, tightly regulated point of load converters," explained VPT's President, John Hodock. "In an industry where tested, qualified, and proven products are the only viable option, we're pleased to work with Renesas Electronics to incorporate its Intersil high-rel bare die ICs and extend our rad-hard space product line to address this market need."

The availability of the SVPL Series is subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE: HEI.A) (NYSE: HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

