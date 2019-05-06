VPT Introduces SGRB DC-DC Converter Series Featuring GaN-Based Technology

Specifically designed for applications facing the harsh radiation environments of space, the SGRB Series has been characterized to Total Ionizing Dose (TID) of 100 krad(Si), including Enhanced Low Dose Rate Sensitivity (ELDRS), and Single Event Effects (SEE) performance to 85 MeV/mg/cm 2 . The SGRB Series features an integrated EMI filter, 100 V input and 28 V, 400 W output, and is rated for full power operation from -35°C to 85°C. VPT's history of proven space flight heritage ensures long-term performance and reliability.

"We developed these products to provide a solution that dramatically increases the power supply efficiency," said Jeremy Ferrell, VPT's Director of Engineering. "This, in turn, greatly reduces the system size, weight, and cost. The SGRB product uses GaN technology that allows us to increase the efficiency beyond the traditional radiation hardened silicon offering."

"VPT is pleased to announce our first GaN based, 100V input DC-DC converters designed specifically for space applications," Malcolm Campbell, VPT's Executive Director of International Sales and Marketing said. "The SGRB product specifications are particularly well suited for space-borne telecommunication applications where high efficiency, low noise, and radiation tolerance are critical to mission success. Further, we see the design topology of the SGRB as the beginning of an exciting family of future models based on GaN technology."

VPT is reviewing specific customer requests for custom orders of the SGRB Series. Additional information on the SGRB Series of DC-DC converters and specific product data can be found at vptpower.com.

About VPT and HEICO

VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, ESA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com.

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations, which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations.

