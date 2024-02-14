VPT Introduces VSC100-2800S Space COTS DC-DC Converters

BLACKSBURG, Va., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT, Inc., a HEICO company (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI), announces the addition of the VSC100-2800S to the award-winning VSC Series of space COTS DC-DC converters. Designed for the "NewSpace" market, the VSC Series complements VPT's hermetic hybrid SV / SVL Series of rad hard products available on DLA SMDs. The VSC Series is intended for use in commercial rad tolerant satellite applications and NASA Class D missions where the balance of cost and guaranteed performance is critical.

VSC100-2800S Series DC-DC Converter
The VSC100-2800S features output voltages of +3.3 V / 66W, +5 V / 100W, +12 V / 100W, and +15 V / 100W, as well as a wide input voltage range. Sensitive semiconductors are RLAT to 40 krad (Si) per MIL-STD-883 Method 1019 and guaranteed to 30 krad (Si) TID. Converters are characterized to LET > 42 MeV/mg/cm2 for catastrophic events and LET > to 30 MeV/mg/cmfor SET and SEFI. Our proprietary packaging creates a dual-side heatsinking option with very low outgassing.

VPT's Vice President of Engineering, Leonard Leslie, stated, "We are pleased to introduce the VSC100-2800S as the newest addition to our VSC Series. Drawing on VPT's extensive expertise in the development of radiation hardened DC-DC converters, the VSC Series ensures the optimal level of radiation performance for low Earth orbit (LEO) applications, all while maintaining an exceptionally competitive cost."

We are pleased to offer the VSC family of commercial rad tolerant products from 5W to 100W+ for use on the many "NewSpace" low-cost, high-volume constellations with reduced radiation requirements, with the VSC100-2800S as the newest addition to the VSC family. The VSC100-2800S is available for immediate sale. The VSC100-2800D will be released and available for sale by the end of 2024. Sales are subject to all applicable U.S. export license restrictions and regulations. Additional information can be obtained by contacting a local VPT distributor.

About VPT and HEICO
VPT, Inc., part of the HEICO Electronic Technologies Group, is a global provider of innovative DC-DC power converters, EMI filters, and custom engineering services for avionics, military, space, and industrial applications. Every day, organizations like NASA, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, BAE Systems, Thales, and many more depend on high-reliability solutions from VPT to power critical systems. For more information about VPT, please visit www.vptpower.com

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI) is engaged primarily in niche segments of the aviation, defense, space and electronics industries through its Hollywood, FL based HEICO Aerospace Holdings Corp. subsidiary and its Miami, FL-based HEICO Electronic Technologies Corp. subsidiary. For more information about HEICO, please visit www.heico.com.

Products described in this communication are subject to all export license restrictions and regulations which may include but are not limited to ITAR (International Traffic in Arms Regulations) and the Export Administration and Foreign Assets Control Regulations. Further restrictions may apply. The information provided is considered accurate at time of publication, errors or omissions excepted. VPT, Inc. reserves the right to make changes to products or services without prior notification and advises customers to obtain the latest version of all relevant technical information from VPT to verify data prior to placing orders. VPT, its logo and tagline are registered trademarks in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. All other names, product names and trade names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340108/VSC100_2800S.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1609827/VPT_Logo_v2.jpg

