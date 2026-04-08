VPT Rad Brings New Foss Therapy Model 812 Online to Expand HDR Capabilities

CHELMSFORD, Mass., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VPT Rad, a sister company of VPT, Inc. and a provider of comprehensive radiation testing services, is pleased to announce that the Foss Therapy Model 812 is now online and operational. This milestone greatly expands VPT Rad's high-dose-rate (HDR) testing and gamma sterilization capabilities for aerospace, defense, commercial, and healthcare customers. Coinciding with this news, VPT Rad is also launching its new website, offering enhanced access to service information and technical resources.

The Model 812 is loaded with 3 source tubes with a maximum of 7,500 curies of Cobalt-60 per tube up to a total of 22,500 curies. The system boasts a maximum dose rate of 2.4Mrad/hour (23,500 Gy/Hour) which is more than triple the current dose rate of VPT Rad's GC220 irradiator. The sample chamber is 8" x 12" in volume, thereby tripling the current sample volume.

The Model 812 is designed to offer a versatile radiation dose to a wide range of sample sizes. The dose rate can be adjusted by changing the number of Cobalt-60 tubes active at one time, allowing the team to meet the payload size of the customers' missions and dose rate requirements.

For Gamma Sterilization, the high maximum dose rate will allow the team to reach a sterilization dose quickly for a fast turnaround time for customer samples. Furthermore, the increased chamber size will allow VPT Rad to accept larger samples for sterilization. To ensure that the dose is uniform across samples, the Model 812 has a rotating turntable. The turntable will spin at 12 RPM, exposing the sample from all sides. With the addition of the turntable to VPT Rad's current use of NIST traceable alanine pellets, the team guarantees that the total dose across the sample will be uniform with extremely low uncertainty.

"With the addition of the 812, VPT Rad will substantially increase the capacity of VPT Rad's HDR facility for MIL-STD-883 qualifications, with attenuation to 300 rad/s (Si). Additionally, we have identified a definitive need for larger chamber sizes and faster dose rates in the sterilization community," said Aridio Sanchez, President of VPT Rad. "VPT Rad's sterilization service will now be able to reach a sterilization dose in less than two hours!"

In addition to the Model 812, VPT Rad will also be resourcing its current JLS 81-22 room irradiator. Resourcing the 81-22 results in increasing the dose rate of its ELDRS chamber even closer to 10mrad/second. While the increase may seem small, ~7mrad/second to 10mrad/second, this will speed up long exposures by 30%, which is the difference between a 100Krad ELDRS exposure taking around 164 days and 114 days. With the resource of the 81-22 VPT Rad will be able to offer shorter lead times for ELDRS projects.

Key Technical Capabilities

The Foss Therapy Model 812 provides:

Maximum dose rate: 2.4Mrad/hour (23,500 Gy/Hour)

Maximum sample size: 8" (20cm) x 12" (30cm)

In-chamber turntable rotating at 12 RPM

Tunable dose rates with 3 Cobalt-60 source tubes

About VPT RAD

VPT Radiation Laboratory and Test Services (VPT Rad) provides specialized environments and test solutions for evaluating electronics used in aerospace and nuclear applications where ionizing radiation can degrade the service life of electronic devices.

Located just 20 miles north of Boston in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, VPT Rad's state-of-the-art testing facility has in-house Cobalt-60 irradiators optimized for TID and a suite of test equipment for device screening and evaluation.

SOURCE VPT, Inc.