VQ Capital Launches an AI-Driven Platform Engineered for the Next Generation of Investments

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VQ Capital launched today as a thesis-driven, AI-native investment platform designed to scale companies into category leaders. The firm focuses on two foundational theses: the AI Transformation of Consumer Companies and the "Golden Dome" for Cyber Intelligence.

The Era of Compounding Change: For decades, technological progress followed the predictable, linear cadence of Moore's Law. VQ Capital posits that this era is over. The global economy has entered a phase of compounding, driven by the convergence of hardware capabilities, AI algorithms and massive scale.

"AI acts as a massive force multiplier for talent," said John Kim, co-founder and managing partner of VQ Capital. "As individual leverage compounds, the advantage shifts from massive, scaled organizations toward agile units of high-performance talent. We believe the biggest winners of this era will be built by small, extraordinary teams capable of out-maneuvering incumbent giants."

Targeting Critical Market Fractures: VQ Capital is engineered to address specific hurdles blocking today's companies from reaching full potential:

AI Transformations: AI is fundamentally rewriting how marketing-led companies operate—from distribution to operations. VQ Capital brings proven playbooks and deep operational expertise to drive end-to-end AI transformation, helping founders rebuild customer acquisition, marketing, supply chain, fulfillment and core operations into compounding, AI-native systems.

Cyber Intelligence: While adversaries operate with integrated speed, Western cyber capabilities remain trapped in silos, leading to billions in redundancy. The firm's "Golden Dome" thesis invests in the technology layer that bridges these isolated tools, transforming a chaotic landscape into a unified, interoperable shield.

A Team of Operators: The firm's leadership is uniquely structured to execute these mandates. The Cyber strategy is driven by Yotam Avrahami, a former Partner at New Vista Capital and Deloitte, and a veteran of the Israeli Special Forces with experience executing hybrid cyber and kinetic missions.

The AI transformation capabilities are anchored by an elite team of operators, including Brian Lent, a key architect of Amazon's early predictive analytics and instrumental in the incubation of Google at Stanford University; John Kim, who scaled paid search pioneer Overture and led global enterprises at PayPal and Expedia; and Praveen Hirsave, a technologist with deep roots in scaling AI systems at IBM.

A New Investment Model: As traditional venture fund lifecycles stretch toward 20 years, VQ Capital utilizes a deal-by-deal structure to solve the liquidity crisis.

"Our model is built for today's compounding environment," said Avrahami. "We bring in partners who share our mindset and want to co-invest side-by-side with our team. Unlike traditional blind-pool funds, we combine the flexibility to execute complex, high-conviction deals with a relentless focus on generating faster, more efficient returns."

"We named the firm VQ for a specific reason," added Lent. "To succeed in this next computing cycle, you need more than just IQ or EQ. We are here to back the builders who possess the Vision Quotient required to see the future as well as the operational ability to build it."

VQ embodies the Vision Quotient: the unique combination of vision and operational capability required to drive measurable enterprise value in the Era of Compounding Change.

