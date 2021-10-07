VR Expeditions 2.0 Helps Schools Recoup Investments in Lenovo Mirage Solo after Google Abandoned Daydream Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RobotLAB Inc. (RobotLAB) the leading educational robotics company, is coming to the rescue of educators and students left stranded when Google abandoned the Daydream platform and discontinued the Expeditions app that allowed educators to take students on virtual field trips using Lenovo Mirage Solo virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Thousands of schools purchased the Mirage but found the headsets virtually worthless when Google decided to discontinue its investment in AR/VR and removed Daydream devices support from its Play Store.

VR Expeditions Lenovo Mirage Solo VR Expeditions 2.0 interface

Now, however, schools can resurrect the headsets and obtain new content, stunning visuals and powerful classroom management tools thanks to RobotLAB's VR Expeditions 2.0™, the Google Expeditions alternative for virtual field trips for classrooms. The company has kept its word and extended its support of educators and schools who purchased Lenovo Mirage Solo, and were left without a solution.

"We live on a planet full of culturally diverse places, dramatic history and awe-inspiring natural beauty that the current generation of students deserves to experience," RobotLAB CEO Elad Inbar said. "Since students can't venture into the world to explore them first-hand, we have partnered with Encyclopedia Britannica to bring the world to them through vivid 360-degree photos and interactive video, even on slightly older devices such as the Mirage Solo."



RobotLAB is uniquely qualified to deliver the quality, fully compatible visuals and customer service Mirage users deserve. The company was the leading Google Expeditions' partner and served as Google's only authorized global partner of the original Google Expeditions kits. The company sought feedback from hundreds of educators and devoted countless resources to developing the second-generation kits to save the millions of dollars in public money spent on the hardware. Teachers have unlimited access to the curricula and pick the expeditions they want their students to view from the hundreds available on the all-new system. Britannica-curated handouts and study guides help explorers understand the significance of what they are seeing.

"We are committed to helping teachers and schools provide quality education to the next generation of workers, who will apply STREAM (science, technology, robotics, engineering, arts, math) skills to every industry," Inbar said.

The fresh content has been a godsend for teachers.

"Teachers love the freedom virtual field-trips bring to the classroom. They set the stage for holistic learning, opening a range of intuitive experiences and really bring lessons to life," said Paul Knaack, RobotLAB' Customer Success Manager "I see students and teachers that are grateful that RobotLAB has made all this new content available so they can continue to gain a global perspective and expand our understanding of the world."

VR Expeditions 2.0 software and VR kits can be used not only on Lenovo Mirage Solo but any Android-based device including Lenovo S3 and Pico, ClassVR and Android phone-mounted goggles.

Interested teachers and schools are invited to contact RobotLAB for a free 14-day trial.

About RobotLAB.

For over a decade RobotLAB has been dedicated to making robots smart and useful so they can support businesses and educational entities in their journey into the 21st century user experience. As the leading educational-robotics company, RobotLAB is providing schools and universities with artificial intelligence-enabled laboratories equipped with robotics technologies that empower educators and engage students with the most important skills for this generation: robotics, coding and programming. RobotLAB also offers businesses a clear pathway to successful integration of robotics solutions in banks, restaurants, hospitals, hotels and other enterprise and small businesses. For more information about RobotLAB Inc. please visit RobotLAB.com .

