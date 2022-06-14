VR FITNESS APP, SUPERNATURAL, RELEASES ARTIST-DRIVEN WORKOUT SERIES FEATURING SOME OF THE MOST LISTENED-TO MUSIC OF OUR TIME

"Supernatural is a magical combination of movement and music in nature," said Chris Milk, co-founder and CEO of Supernatural. "We're always looking for new ways to expand and explore that synergy. With our Artist Series we get to further deepen our members' relationships with health and exercise, offering tailored workouts with the artists they love."

Supernatural x Katy Perry will launch two new workouts: a Boxing session where athletes box to the beat of hit singles like "Roar" and "I Kissed a Girl," and Flow, Supernatural's signature cardio-focused modality where athletes will smash targets, squat, twist, and lunge to "California Gurls," "Teenage Dream" and a true Supernatural anthem, "Unconditionally," the lyrics of which reflect the inclusion and support found within the Supernatural community :

"Come just as you are to me

Don't need apologies

Know that you are worthy"

The full Supernatural x Katy Perry Artist Series Boxing playlist is available HERE .

The full Supernatural x Katy Perry Artist Series Flow playlist is available HERE .

At its core, Supernatural has always been music and artist-driven, having secured extensive industry partnerships—including artists from Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and others—but the Artist Series adds to this already-massive catalog in a new, meaningful way. As such, Katy Perry is an important first selection for Supernatural's Artist Series, as she underlines the company's mission of inclusivity, acceptance and body positivity as well as joy, awe and wonder.

The Katy Perry Boxing and Flow workouts will be led by Coach Leanne Pedante and Coach Raneir Pollard, respectively, two of Supernatural's five core coaches. Coach Dwana Olsen, Coach Mark Harari and Coach "Doc", Dr. Antonio Harrison will enter the scene as the Series unfolds. Here's the lineup for the rest of 2022:

July: Imagine Dragons

Imagine Dragons August: The Weeknd

The Weeknd September : Swedish House Mafia

: Swedish House Mafia October: Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi November: Coldplay

Coldplay December: Lady Gaga

"The Supernatural Artist Series is something I'm thrilled to share and experience with all of our athletes," said Head of Fitness, Leanne Pedante. "This partnership allows Supernatural members to deepen their already-immersive experience in a whole new way as they box and sweat to their favorite artists."

Be sure to catch the first Artist Series of 2022, debuting with Katy Perry's tracks in-app on June 27, 2022.

About Supernatural Details:

Supernatural uses the power of virtual reality—through the Meta Quest 2—to provide members with immersive health and wellness experiences that replace the dread and repetition of home workouts with unparalleled joy , awe and wonder .

, and . Supernatural is connected fitness . This means we're integrating mind AND body movement for a workout that's so fun you might even forget you're exercising. Daily sessions include, Boxing, Flow , Supernatural's original full-body cardio workout, Guided Meditations and Recovery.

. This means we're integrating mind AND body movement for a workout that's so fun you might even forget you're exercising. Daily sessions include, , Supernatural's original full-body cardio workout, and Reminder, if fitness has rejected you, we welcome you. The Official Supernatural Facebook community , where members gather and share their successes and challenges, provides support for all who wish to connect. Join peers in conversations, and be inspired by one another's growth.

, where members gather and share their successes and challenges, provides support for all who wish to connect. Join peers in conversations, and be inspired by one another's growth. Supernatural is available on the Meta Quest and Meta Quest 2 for $179.99 /year or $18.99 /month

Supernatural launched in April of 2020 as the world's first subscription-based, full-body fitness service for virtual reality. Designed for Meta Quest and paired with your smartphone, Supernatural provides users with expertly coached daily workouts, detailed fitness tracking, an expansive catalog of music and a chance to exercise in the world's most beautiful locations without ever leaving home.

For media images please click HERE

For additional news and information follow @getsupernatural on Facebook , Instagram , Twitter and LinkedIn .

Follow Supernatural on Facebook and Instagram @GetSupernatural #iamSupernatural

SOURCE Supernatural