VR in Gaming Market to grow by USD 15.01 Bn at 50% CAGR | Technavio

The increasing adoption of VR in the interactive home entertainment industry and the introduction of digital downloading in gaming consoles will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The report covers the following areas:

VR in Gaming Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Component

Hardware



Software

Application

Consoles



PCs



Mobile Devices

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

By component, the market witnessed maximum growth in the hardware segment in 2020. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period. In terms of geography, APAC will dominate the market growth over the forecast period. The region currently holds 39% of the global market share. China and Japan are the key markets for VR in gaming in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Get highlights on top-performing segments, regions, and key countries by Downloading our Free Sample Report

VR in Gaming Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the VR in gaming market include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Fallen Planet Studios Ltd, HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., and Ubisoft Entertainment. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the VR in gaming market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The VR in gaming market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising adoption of AR games will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the privacy concerns over gamers' information will hamper the market growth.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 . View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

VR in Gaming Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist VR in gaming market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the VR in gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the VR in gaming market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of VR in gaming market vendors

Related Reports:

Cloud Advertising Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Digital OOH Market by Application, Type, Category, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

VR in Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 50% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 15.01 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.93 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 39% Key consumer countries the US, China, Japan, Germany, and the UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Electronic Arts Inc., Facebook Inc., Fallen Planet Studios Ltd, HTC Corp., Magic Leap Inc., Nintendo Co. Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., and Ubisoft Entertainment. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio