VR Office Place Introduces Real Time Facial Recognition and Social Fingerprint Analysis

LONDON, Sept. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Now any business or organization can uncover valuable data straight from their video feeds and in real time and use the information for better decision making, threat detection and potential customer preferences.



VR Office Place is offering live facial recognition extracted from video feeds such as continuous surveillance streams, which will allow analytics of person's social presence on the internet as well as their habits and preferences. The technology can also help identify data such as name, occupation, interests or even favorite movies depending on the use case. The possibilities are endless.



Facial recognition by VR Office Place holds promise in several areas of business and security. It can be used to prevent accidents, identify threats, or simply gather information to help in closing a better deal.



Using the technology is easy and organization only need to stream their videos, such as those from surveillance, towards the API of VR Office. The background algorithms perform identification, uncover publicly available data narrowed down based on the criteria provided.



"Live facial recognition emerged with social fingerprints can offer a competing edge and a distinct business advantages to organizations and governments. VR Office is welcomes inquiries for deploying this cutting-edge technology. What makes a huge difference is a real time analysis of public data, not just querying the database with definite number of records," said Stefan Ćertić, founder, VR Office Place.



A typical use case of technology is applicable widely from strictly secure sites such as border controls, to a car sale. The video feed from the store hooked up with API identify and share the preferences towards a specific model based on publicly shared data of Identified customer. Now you can make great use of such information to close a good deal, or identify unauthorized person in restricted area no matter of the uniform or the identification card presence.



