VR Social Network vTime Closes $7.6 Million Series A Funding Round

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/665083/vTime_VR.jpg )



This Series A fundraising was led by Deepbridge Capital, utilizing the Enterprise Investment Scheme, and also included investment from Liverpool based institutional loan and equity provider, MSIF.

Already the most widely-available VR social network, the mobile market-leaders have amassed almost a million downloads across six platforms since December 2015. Bootstrapped from launch by founder and CEO Martin Kenwright, the investment will accelerate global growth and product development, and fuel R&D for the brand's augmented reality (AR) experience coming later in the year.

vTime CEO Kenwright said: "vTime offers users the most immersive and intuitive way to engage with others in VR from wherever they are. The advent of consumer AR at scale is allowing us to use decades of expertise to develop another unique way to connect and engage with friends and family in alternate realities. Crucially, Deepbridge share our vision for the future - both in delivering a matchless social XR experience and our expansive plans to monetize and build upon the vTime framework with future technologies."

Ray Eugeni, Partner at Deepbridge Capital, commented: "vTime perfectly represents the innovative and disruptive technologies that we at Deepbridge provide investment for. We are delighted to be working in partnership with the vTime team and are excited by the future opportunities for vTime's market-leading virtual reality and augmented reality technologies."

Simon Thelwall-Jones, MSIF Investment Director, added: "We're really pleased to have been able to play a part in this round of investment for vTime. It's great to be able to assist and support a genuinely world-class business based in the Liverpool City Region."

vTime continues to grow through a recruitment drive to bolster the core development and management teams of over 40 people in both its UK Liverpool headquarters and in the USA.

*exchange rate on April 9th, 2018

About vTime

vTime is the sociable network that allows anyone, anywhere to socialize with friends in VR. Used in over 190 countries, vTime supports Windows Mixed Reality, Google Daydream, Google Cardboard, Samsung Gear VR, Oculus Rift, and iPhone. Support for HTC Vive, PSVR and more coming soon. http://www.vTime.net

For more information contact:

Vicky Roberts

press@vtime.net

+44-151-558-1360

SOURCE vTime Limited