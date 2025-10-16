VR Vision Launches "The Intelligent Training Era" -- Merging AI and XR to Revolutionize Workforce Learning

The company's new AI-powered XR training platform delivers adaptive coaching, predictive safety, objective scoring, and intelligent digital twins—all managed through its Vision Portal for measurable enterprise impact.

LOCATION, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - VR Vision Inc., a leader in immersive enterprise training solutions, today announced the launch of "The Intelligent Training Era" — a major advancement that merges AI with XR to deliver adaptive, data-driven learning at scale.

AI + XR for enterprise training (CNW Group/VR Vision Inc.)

The integration connects VR simulations with AI to provide adaptive coaching, predictive safety insights, objective scoring, and intelligent digital twins—each managed through the company's flagship Vision Portal. The platform incorporates LMS and SSO integrations, giving organizations real-time analytics, audit-ready reporting, and measurable ROI.

"Integrating AI into our XR ecosystem marks a pivotal moment for enterprise learning," said Lorne Fade, Co-Founder and COO of VR Vision . "By combining immersive simulation with intelligent analytics, we're helping organizations accelerate skill acquisition, enhance safety, and gain actionable insight into workforce performance. This is more than a technology upgrade—it's the foundation for the next decade of intelligent training."

The convergence of AI and XR creates a continuous feedback loop where every simulation trains both the employee and the system. As AI analyzes performance data, it personalizes feedback and predicts risks—resulting in smarter, safer, and more efficient operations across industries such as manufacturing, utilities, energy, and logistics.

Key features of AI + XR include:

Adaptive Coaching: Personalized instruction based on real-time performance analytics.

Personalized instruction based on real-time performance analytics. Predictive Safety: AI identifies risks through simulation, improving response readiness.

AI identifies risks through simulation, improving response readiness. Objective Scoring: Automated performance evaluation ensures accuracy and fairness.

Automated performance evaluation ensures accuracy and fairness. Intelligent Digital Twins: Realistic, data-rich environments replicate complex operations for hands-on learning.

Realistic, data-rich environments replicate complex operations for hands-on learning. Vision Portal Integration: Centralized control over content, analytics, and enterprise connectivity (LMS/SSO).

With its AI-enhanced XR platform, VR Vision is redefining how global enterprises train, certify, and retain talent. This innovation underscores the company's mission to deliver scalable, intelligent learning solutions that drive measurable results.

Read more about the future of AI + XR at https://vrvisiongroup.com/ai-xr-the-intelligent-training-era-how-artificial-intelligence-is-powering-the-next-evolution-of-immersive-learning/

VR Vision Inc. is a Toronto-based immersive technology company transforming enterprise training through Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company's award-winning Vision Portal platform enables organizations to scale VR training globally, offering real-time analytics, LMS integration, and AI-driven adaptivity. With clients including Toyota, Siemens, and Coca-Cola, VR Vision continues to redefine how companies upskill their workforce—making training safer, smarter, and more efficient.



Discover the future of immersive training. Visit www.vrvisiongroup.com to learn how AI + XR is transforming enterprise development and performance.

Media Contact:

Lorne Fade

Co-Founder & COO, VR Vision Inc.

[email protected]

+1 (647) 201-7611

www.vrvisiongroup.com

SOURCE VR Vision Inc.