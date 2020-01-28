VR World Opens Flagship NYC Location, Building The Future Of Social Entertainment Through The Lens Of Mixed Reality

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VR World® , North America's largest immersive mixed reality experience center, today announces the grand opening of its new flagship location in the heart of Manhattan. The three-floor, 12,000 square-foot hotspot in Midtown Manhattan follows the massive success and international recognition of its first location, which opened in 2017, inviting urban explorers and traveling visitors to discover dozens of immersive art, music, film and gaming mixed reality activations, all under one roof.

In its flagship location, VR World aims to create the social entertainment experience of the future—a place where visitors are transported to another realm and socialize with friends and coworkers through specialty cocktails, interactive media installations, and mixed reality fun. Located at 8 E 34th Street, the venue showcases a wide range of experiences that transcend typical entertainment outings. VR World's visitors can team up to escape from Egyptian pyramid, survive the zombie apocalypse, explore the Orion Nebula, challenge friends on the racetrack, or create a digital masterpiece.

"Whether an art fan, a compassionate film goer, a gamer or just someone looking to have a good time, VR World sets you on a rollercoaster of emotions melding seemingly incompatible genres and subjects into one never-ending adventure," says Leo Tsimmer, CEO of VR World, "We are building the future of entertainment, humanizing technology in ways that bring us closer together in real time and space."

Designed by Mark Foster Gage of the award-winning MFGA Architects, the space features a 30-foot tall futuristic, abstract sculpture whose giant projection—created by design studio The Endless Co.—transforms the venue's center staircase into an ever-changing object of fractal landscapes, iridescent deep-sea fauna and melting ice blocks. This sculpture, aptly named Hypercube, comes with sophisticated software allowing digital artists to showcase their creations.

Beyond games and art, the space will feature a custom sinuous bar and lounge serving as a nightlife destination for the discerning 21+ crowd in search of new experiences augmented by cutting edge tech and craft cocktails. Also included will be regular nightlife programming, DJ sets, and club events. The main and basement club levels will be lined with popular VR content and activations, along with a full bar, while a mezzanine offers lounge seating for more intimate socializing over mixed reality film, art and interactive installations.

As a cornerstone of the company's vision, the flagship location is designed as a template for expansion to other major urban markets over the next year. Setting the tone as a pioneer in the mixed reality entertainment industry, VR World will continue its popular educational program for students and will be hosting industry panels that move beyond the routine conversations around VR to creative meetups and cultural events that bring together some of the most exciting voices across the NYC arts, tech and entertainment communities. VR World fills the gap between commercial VR headset use and its full range of creative capabilities.

VR World is located 8 E 34th Street. Admission for two-hours is $44 and an all-day pass $64, available on the website or at the door. To learn more, please visit vrworldnyc.com or follow us on social media at @vrworldnyc .

ABOUT VR WORLD®

Founded in 2017, VR World is an entertainment technology company operating VR World NYC - America's largest mixed reality entertainment venue. Showcasing the best of AR/VR as a powerful storytelling and social medium, VR World pioneers a new way to engage with art, film and gaming in mixed reality. The company's experiential retail format merges culture with cutting edge tech, redefining location-based entertainment, where thousands of consumers play, drink, date and explore weekly.

Among several dozen features at launch, VR World's highlights include:

GAMES

Tower Tag: A PvP multiplayer shooter with haptic elements and tons of laser action. Jump from tower to tower to evade your enemy, sneak attack, and get the most points! At the new VR World venue, this experience will feature custom gun controllers and haptic vests. This experience is located in the front window so passers-by can see the action firsthand!

Arizona Sunshine Free Roam: Based on the award-winning and best-selling VR shooter Arizona Sunshine offers an untethered free roam VR experience that transports up to four players straight into the heart of a zombie apocalypse. Featuring haptic peripherals and untethered action, this experience will be a marquee attraction at VR World.

Assassin's Creed: Escape The Lost Pyramid: An escape room VR experience that takes place in the world renowned Assassin's Creed universe from globally recognized game studio Ubisoft. In the game, teams of 2 or 4 players collaborate to find a way out of the pyramid of Nebka in 60 minutes. This experience will be located in a real-life bank vault at the new space to add to the "escape room ambiance".

Sangwha Flying Jet: A compact single-rider VR attraction that provides a thrilling jet pack experience with dropping and tilting motion. At the new venue, we will feature two of these simulators near the bar area. Built by prestigious Korean robotics company, Sangwha, this simulator is based on years of experience building robotic arms for manufacturing.

Eagle Flight: Sends you to the skies of Paris to experience the freedom of flying like never before! As an Eagle, you soar past iconic landmarks and dive through narrow streets in order to fight opponents and protect your territory in an epic game of capture-the-flag.

Project Cars 2: Featuring full motion simulators from NextLevelRacing, Project Cars 2 is a lifelike racing game that allows customers to feel like a Formula 1 racer. This racing sim is a competitive 4-player that pits friends against each other on real-life racetracks from all around the world.

FILMS AND ART

theBlu: is a deeply immersive VR series that allows audiences to experience the wonder and majesty of the ocean through different habitats and come face to face with some of the most awe inspiring species on the planet. The series, which is directed by Jake Rowell (Call of Duty, Final Fantasy, Superman Returns), has been designed as beautiful moments in passing or a collection of memories that powerfully tap into the vast potential of VR. The debut episode, featuring an incredible close encounter with an 80 foot whale, is already recognized as one the most iconic room scale VR experiences to date (a Sundance Film Festival 2016 selection).

Waves: Burning with originality, intelligence, and a deft use of the medium, Reggie Watts weaves a virtual reality story that is a dream-within-a-dream meta-ride down the rabbit hole, where the only constants seem to be his philosophical musings, comedic insights, and musical genius.

In Orbit: An interactive virtual reality immersion made to complement the Orbit Pavilion, an immersive outdoor sound installation at the Huntington Library and Gardens in San Marino, CA. In Orbit transforms data collected by NASA's "Eyes on Earth"—the satellites relaying information about our climate, oceans, and soil from thousands of miles above our heads—into a multisensory, interactive experience that celebrates the marvelous complexities of our planet and our drive to unravel them.

Cirque Du Soleil: Experience Cirque du Soleil like you've never seen—or felt—before, featuring brand new VR experiences. At VR World, we'll have a branded activation where you can step straight into the heart of Cirque du Soleil's most thrilling moments.

The Ghost Busters: Henix and Nat are ghost hunters. They've become famous for broadcasting paranormal investigations on YouTube. Join them on a hunt in an abandoned castle in the south of France.

Line Walkers: Hanging hundreds of meters above the ground, the highliners are walking on a thin line stretched across cliffs. Blending stress, adrenaline and endeavor, their sport is one of a kind. We joined these pioneers during the Highline Troglodyte Tour, a Highline festival in a National Park.

Media Contact:

Aria Deshe

aria@lighspeedpr.com

Dan Q. Dao

dan@vrworldnyc.com

SOURCE VR World

Related Links

https://vrworldnyc.com

