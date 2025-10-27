Vrasio Inc. and Hostfully Launch Strategic Partnership to Empower Property Managers with Zero-Host-Fee Distribution

MORGAN HILL, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vrasio Inc., the host-friendly online travel agency (OTA) designed to maximize property manager profitability, today announced a strategic partnership with Hostfully, the award-winning property management and channel distribution platform.

Through this collaboration, Hostfully property managers can now activate Vrasio directly from their dashboard with just a single toggle. The integration instantly syncs calendars, rates, and policies—giving PMs effortless access to a growing global marketplace without extra setup or manual work.

"Unlike traditional OTAs that charge high commissions to hosts and tack on heavy service fees to guests, Vrasio is built to keep more money where it belongs—in the pockets of property managers," said Gary Grover , Technical Project & Partnership Manager at Vrasio Inc. "Vrasio eliminates host commissions entirely and lowers guest fees—helping property managers win more bookings while keeping more revenue."

Mitch Foster, Sr. Manager of Integration & Partnerships at Hostfully, added: "This partnership opens the door for our users to gain distribution on a rising OTA without added complexity. Vrasio's guest-first, host-friendly approach aligns perfectly with our mission to make property managers more successful."

Vrasio's growing marketplace already features a large database of listed properties and signed up travellers, making it one of the fastest-emerging OTAs. The platform offers multi-language and multi-currency support, automated guest messaging, promo codes, and referral programs—giving Hostfully PMs not just a new channel, but a competitive advantage.

The integration is expected to roll out shortly, enabling Hostfully users to activate Vrasio in minutes, with a single toggle—instantly syncing property details, calendars, pricing, and policies without additional setup—no extra contracts, no hidden costs. More bookings, less fees, smarter tools.

About Vrasio Inc.

Vrasio exists to empower hosts and delight travellers. Designed as a unified hub for vacation homes, hotels, resorts, and unique local experiences, Vrasio gives property managers powerful tools to grow their business while eliminating host fees. At the same time, travellers gain access to authentic, affordable, and memorable stays.

At its core, Vrasio is about connection, community, and exploration. Whether you're a dreamer, planner, or host, Vrasio helps you discover, connect, and create unforgettable travel stories.

About Hostfully

Hostfully is a leading property management and channel distribution platform serving vacation rental property managers worldwide. With award-winning software and a rich network of integrations, Hostfully helps property managers streamline operations, grow bookings, and deliver standout guest experiences.

