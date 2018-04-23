VRBex Seeks to Launch U.S. Regulatory Compliant Cryptocurrency and Security Token Exchange

Grant and COO David Powell believe that token holders represent an interested and motivated group of future customers who are looking for robust and secure cryptocurrency and security token exchange platforms built to withstand the rigors of the highly regulated financial-services marketplace. As such, VRBex is led and operated by professionals accustomed to working within the highly regulated environment of the traditional financial market.

VRBex's company founders sought to design VRBex to be a safe, trusted, and robust financial services company for the exchange, storage, trading, and payments associated with cryptocurrencies, and, in a parallel effort, similar services related to security tokens. The VRBex business platform will initially provide a mechanism for the two-way exchange of US$ for select cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Ether, and Bitcoin Cash), and will then seek to expand the list of convertible assets; a platform for the trading of security tokens; and digital VRBex wallets for customers to hold their balances in fiat currencies, cryptocurrencies and security tokens, in each case, once proper licensing, custody regulations and other requirements are complied with.

"Once the cryptocurrency market value exceeded $750 billion it represented the emergence of a new financial asset class," Grant said. "This is a powerful and clear confirmation that cryptocurrencies are viable. The seven-person VRBex management team brings more than 200 years' combined experience working in highly regulated environments. Building financial services business, and adapting to ongoing regulatory and compliance changes, have been key components of our professional careers."

"VRBex is purpose-built to help investors navigate the fast-moving world of cryptocurrencies and security tokens, and we welcome sound regulatory oversight because it brings confidence to the market," Powell added. "As more mainstream customers enter this marketplace, the importance of investor protections and financial security will increase. The sheer scale of the market cries out for the protections and lessons learned from our many years of experience in the traditional financial markets."

About 135,000,000 VRBex security tokens will be made available for purchase with Bitcoin, Ether, USD or Euros. Interested investors that satisfy the applicable suitability standards are invited to register for the token pre-sale at VRBex.io. VRBex seeks to be fully compliant with the laws and regulations of the U.S. and with any additional jurisdictions in which it transacts future business.

Customers who pre-register on the VRBex.com website will receive 30 days of commission-free trading activity on the VRBex cryptocurrency platform when it is made available. The commission-free period commences after completion of customer registration, and the offer expires 90 days after the formal launch of the VRBex exchange.

The offering of the VRBex Tokens (the "Offering") has two separate sale periods:

VRBex Tokens will be offered to selected investors in a pre-sale offering (the " Pre-Sale ") that commences April 23, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ( ET ) and ends on the earlier of: (1) 7:00 a.m. ( ET ) on June 18, 2018 ; and (2) the time and date on which the Pre-Sale is closed or otherwise terminated by VRBex, in each case, unless otherwise extended by VRBex in its sole discretion.

") that commences at 8:00 a.m. ( ) and ends on the earlier of: (1) 7:00 a.m. ( ) on ; and (2) the time and date on which the Pre-Sale is closed or otherwise terminated by VRBex, in each case, unless otherwise extended by VRBex in its sole discretion. Following the Pre-Sale, VRBex Tokens will be offered in an offering (the "Main Sale") that is expected to commence on June 18, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ( ET ) and end on the Closing Date. "Closing Date" means the earlier of: (1) 8:00 p.m. ( ET ) on July 23, 2018 ; and (2) the time and date on which the Main Sale is closed or otherwise terminated by VRBex in its sole discretion; provided however, that if the Board of Directors (as defined below) elects to extend the Offering pursuant to the terms of this Memorandum, then "Closing Date" will mean the date on which the Board of Directors determines to terminate the Offering.

The VRBex team has extensive experience implementing complex regulatory and operational risk-remediation programs for top global banks. VRBex specializes in managing the rigors and challenges found in the highly regulated environment of the traditional financial sector.

Grant has held senior executive and consulting roles for various global banks and investment firms, including Deutsche Bank, Barclays Capital, Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, UBS, Standard Chartered Bank, ANZ bank, and PIMCO. He was most recently a managing director at BBVA.

Powell has more than 30 years' experience in financial services and has participated in multiple business line startups, including the merger and integration of acquired financial institutions. One of his most recent roles was as executive committee member of BBVA Compass Bank and co-head of the U.S. Corporate & Investment Bank Division.

The VRBex executive leadership team includes the following members:

F. Stephen Helmholz , Operations Manager. A former co-founder and Director of Operations of a startup company listed on the AIM division of the London Stock Exchange, Helmholz has spent 37 years working within financial services and banking. He has held positions involving derivatives technology and risk and trading operation software at global firms including Deutsche Bank, JPM Chase Bank, Citigroup London, Standard Chartered Bank SG, and ANZ.

, Operations Manager. A former co-founder and Director of Operations of a startup company listed on the AIM division of the London Stock Exchange, Helmholz has spent 37 years working within financial services and banking. He has held positions involving derivatives technology and risk and trading operation software at global firms including Deutsche Bank, JPM Chase Bank, Citigroup London, Standard Chartered Bank SG, and ANZ. Stephen Redler , Finance and Operations. Redler has worked in risk, valuations, technology and regulatory roles at top investment banks including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Citibank, Nomura, BBVA and Standard Chartered.

, Finance and Operations. Redler has worked in risk, valuations, technology and regulatory roles at top investment banks including Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Citibank, Nomura, BBVA and Standard Chartered. Earl Powell , Security and Talent Management. A 30-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency, Powell most recently served as Deputy Director of Office of Mission Integration in the Directorate of Support, where he delivered multi-disciplinary services supporting global mission requirements. His experience includes IT, supply chain, financial and human resource support. He also acted in various capacities as the lead representative of the intelligence community to other U.S. Government agencies for issues concerning global security programs.

, Security and Talent Management. A 30-year veteran of the Central Intelligence Agency, Powell most recently served as Deputy Director of Office of Mission Integration in the Directorate of Support, where he delivered multi-disciplinary services supporting global mission requirements. His experience includes IT, supply chain, financial and human resource support. He also acted in various capacities as the lead representative of the intelligence community to other U.S. Government agencies for issues concerning global security programs. Hal Hoodwin , Marketing and Customer Relations. Hoodwin's background includes positions as a residential mortgage branch manager, seminar instructor, and real-estate investor, which honed skills in CRM and customer communication technology platforms.

About VRBex

Established in 2018 and based in Houston TX, VRBex intends to establish a cryptocurrency exchange and security-token trading platform that seeks to be compliant with U.S. financial regulations. It plans to offer a robust, transparent and secure platform for exchange of US$ for select cryptocurrencies; a platform for the trading of security tokens; and digital VRBex wallets. Read more at VRBex.com.

Disclaimer: This press release is not intended to be an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy, any security or other financial instrument or to invest in the tokens issued by VRBex ("VRBex Tokens"). The offering of VRBex Tokens has not been registered, qualified, or approved under any securities, futures, financial instruments, capital markets, or exchange control legislation, regulation, or ordinance of any jurisdiction. In all jurisdictions, any offer to sell or solicitation to buy VRBex Tokens, when made, will be directed solely to qualified institutional investors, qualified professional investors, and those other sophisticated persons to whom offers and solicitation may be made without any licensing, registration, qualification, or approval under applicable law. Before you decide to invest in VRBex Tokens, you should carefully read the VRBex offering documents and consult with your own advisors. An investment in VRBex Tokens is speculative and involves risks, which you should understand prior to making an investment.

The private placements of VRBex Tokens have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or any state securities laws, and the VRBex Tokens are being offered pursuant to an exemption from registration provided by Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act and in reliance on similar exemptions under applicable state laws. An investment in VRBex is suitable only for sophisticated, well-informed investors, and investors will be required to represent that they are accredited investors as such term is defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation under the Securities Act.

