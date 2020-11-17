Vrbo and Lifetime partner to create the real-life, one of a kind, Christmas movie-inspired "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday House

As the top destination for holiday movies, Lifetime, along with master holiday decorator and star of The Christmas Edition, Carly Hughes, revealed the secret formula for made-for-TV holiday magic so Vrbo could bring the spirit of the season to life in a vacation home.

The Vrbo vacation home has to resemble a house made of gingerbread and be a small-town escape, preferably within walking distance of a bakery or coffee shop. Snow must appear on command no matter the temperature outside, and there should be mistletoe nearby when flakes start to fall. Every room of the house has to be covered in Santa's workshop amounts of holiday decorations – no fewer than five Christmas trees, 10 wreaths, and two larger-than-life nutcrackers to stand guard. Twinkle lights. More twinkle lights. And then even more twinkle lights. Other requirements for a perfect Lifetime holiday movie setting include a roaring fireplace to sit by, holiday recipes from Lifetime stars to make for your loved ones, cookie cutters and ingredients for holiday cookies, letters to Santa, Christmas sweaters, childhood sweetheart nearby, jolly white-bearded neighbor, blizzard, and a corporate villain trying to take over the local candy making business...(well, we included as much as we could).

"I got to live the fantasy while shooting my first holiday movie this year, The Christmas Edition. It was a feeling that I wish everyone could have the chance to experience, so I was excited when this opportunity arose to help Vrbo create a Lifetime holiday movie escape for fans. This year in particular we could all use just a little extra magic," said Carly.

"We're having a lot of twinkly escapism fun with this, for sure," said Lish Kennedy, Vrbo's vice-president of brand marketing. "But it's also a fit because Vrbo is all about family togetherness and Lifetime has put together a slate of holiday movies featuring all kinds of families. When we decided to bring a make-believe place to life in an over-the-top holiday Vrbo, we knew Lifetime would have the recipe."



"We fell in love with the idea of walking into a vacation home and immediately feeling like you were transported into a Lifetime movie," said Kannie Yu LaPack, senior vice president of PR, public affairs and social media for Lifetime and LMN. "Because we all truly need to escape these days, this incredible opportunity to create a house with Vrbo for families to experience this season is like opening the perfect gift under the tree."

The Vrbo "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday House also incorporates specific elements from this year's Lifetime movie lineup, including a giant nutcracker from A Welcome Home Christmas, a do-it-yourself gingerbread house kit inspired by A Sugar & Spice Holiday, and a special Christmas train set from Feliz Navidad. And no Lifetime-inspired home would be complete without the movies themselves. Families who book the vacation home will also be able to watch the Lifetime holiday movies 24/7 throughout their stay.

Vrbo is making the picture-perfect "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday House available for three-night minimum stays through Dec. 27, 2020. Priced at $100 per night, the vacation home's rental fees will go directly to charity.

Lifetime will also gift the very first stay to a deserving family as part of its Gift of a Lifetime program – the network's give-back initiative tied to this year's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" holiday movie slate. More about the Gift of a Lifetime and the family to experience that holiday magic will be revealed next week.

To learn more and book the Vrbo "It's A Wonderful Lifetime" Holiday House, visit www.vrbo.com/travel/campaign/lifetime-holiday-house.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

© 2020 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

About Lifetime

Celebrating over 35 years of entertaining audiences, Lifetime is a premier entertainment destination for women dedicated to offering the highest quality original programming spanning award-winning movies, high-quality scripted series and breakout non-fiction series. Lifetime has an impressive legacy in public affairs, bringing attention to social issues that women care about with initiatives such as the long-running Stop Breast Cancer for Life, Stop Violence Against Women, and Broader Focus, a major global initiative dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers and producers, including women of color, to make its content. Lifetime Television®, LMN®, Lifetime Real Women® and Lifetime Digital™ are part of Lifetime Entertainment Services, LLC, a subsidiary of A+E Networks. A+E Networks is a joint venture of the Disney-ABC Television Group and Hearst Corporation.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Vrbo