VRBO ANNOUNCES THE 2024 US VACATION RENTALS OF THE YEAR

AUSTIN, Texas, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vrbo® unveiled its 2024 Vacation Rentals of the Year in the U.S., which feature the most remarkable private vacation rentals across the country as well as a bonus property in Mexico, a popular international destination for U.S. travelers.

This year's Vacation Rentals of the Year list recognizes some of the most gorgeous waterfront homes, stunning cabin escapes and modern city stays in destinations including Sedona, Arizona; Austin, Texas; Inlet Beach, Florida and Blue Ridge, Georgia. The properties also include trending outdoor amenities that are inspiring travelers' booking habits in 2024. Across the board, the homes offer:

Six heated pools, three of which are infinity pools

Eight hot tubs

Three outdoor sport courts for basketball, tennis and pickleball

Five fire pits

Three saunas

Six game rooms with ping pong, foosball, billiards, air hockey and shuffleboard

Four indoor gyms, including one yoga studio

Unique amenities including a wine cave, a vineyard and an in-ground trampoline

"What stands out to me is the variety in this year's Vacation Rentals of the Year — from cool places with game rooms for kids to wine caves for grown-ups, at nightly rates ranging from $550 to $3,000. This list exemplifies the caliber of private vacation rentals across Vrbo," said Jon Gieselman, president of Expedia Brands. "What's new and makes it even better is that when you book any of these properties, you earn OneKeyCash back that you can use on your next vacation. No other major player does that."

Now in its third year, the Vacation Rentals of the Year highlight the most spectacular, private vacation rentals that represent a variety of popular vacation destinations and price points. The homes are selected from the more than 2 million properties worldwide on the Vrbo platform, based on criteria including having:

A 4.9 or higher star rating

Positive guest reviews

Standout amenities and spaces for spending time together with friends and family

Premier Host status

"Vrbo's Premier Hosts go above and beyond to offer exceptional, reliable and relaxing guest experiences and are key to making a traveler's vacation seamless," said Tim Rosolio, VP of Partner Success, Vacation Rentals. "With the recent adjustment of our Premier Host criteria, we are ensuring that only the best partners receive the badging and are eligible for opportunities like Vacation Rentals of the Year. We have incredible partners on our platform, and with the Premier Host badging we're sending a clear and compelling trust signal to travelers about where to find the best, and consistent experiences on Vrbo."

Travelers that book on Vrbo can also save with One Key, the first loyalty program from a major online vacation rental platform. Guests can earn 2% in OneKeyCash on every eligible Vrbo booking — including any of the 2024 Vacation Rentals of the Year — that can be used toward future bookings on eligible Vrbo vacation rentals, or on Expedia and Hotels.com. For example, booking a one-week stay at any one of the Vacation Rentals of the Year could earn travelers a few hundred dollars in OneKeyCash, on average.

See the list of the 2024 Vacation Rentals of the Year, as well as images and videos of the properties, along with a video testimonial from one of our Premier Hosts at www.vrbo.com/2024vacationrentals. And for even more trip-planning inspiration, make sure to check out previous years' Vacation Rentals of the Year lists from 2023 and 2022.

Sedona, Arizona – "Palatial Paradise Estate" is a stunning estate featuring breathtaking views of the iconic red rocks. This idyllic home invites the outside in with unique features including telescoping doors that connect the living room to the resort-style patio, an infinity pool, waterfall feature and outdoor fireplace. With easy access to all the best attractions in Sedona and nearby Coconino National Forest trails, this escape is the ideal vacation rental for a family or group vacation. Big Sky, Montana – A one-of-a-kind cabin retreat, the "Fire Lookout Towers" is an awe-inspiring home situated on 60 acres and perched atop a ridge overlooking the majestic Beehive Basin. The cabin is only 10 minutes from Big Sky Resort and offers the most relaxing, comfortable space to savor a homemade meal with loved ones in the gourmet kitchen and dining room or relax by the floor-to-ceiling fireplace after a long day of skiing and exploring the surrounding wilderness. Inlet Beach, Florida – "Paradise Found" is a vacation rental that really lives up to its name. The beachside oasis nestled along 30A is a resort-like space thoughtfully designed to accommodate groups of all kinds and guests of all ages. The home has three distinct living areas for spending time together, a gourmet chef's kitchen, and an open concept living room that merges the indoors and outdoors. Outside, enjoy a masterfully designed infinity pool with a large hot tub, a covered cabana, and premier entertaining spaces. Austin, Texas – Located just minutes from bustling downtown Austin , discover "Toro Canyon , " a tranquil getaway that seamlessly blends modern luxury and comfortable elegance. The home is perfect for a relaxing retreat with friends, boasting beautifully landscaped grounds and outdoor amenities including a pool and hot tub, outdoor kitchen and dining space, fire pit, and even a sports court — all nestled within a canopy of trees with a natural creek running nearby. Glen Ellen, California – "Villa Montebella" is an Italian-inspired villa located in the heart of Sonoma Valley. The home offers acres of privacy with spectacular views, including ones of the San Francisco Bay less than an hour away; sips of world-class Cabernet Sauvignon from the onsite vineyard, or produce for meals from the farm. The villa boasts large gathering spaces including a library, theater room and oversized kitchen for group meals, a spa facility with steam and dry sauna rooms, and the standout amenity, which is the wine cave filled with art, a dining area and even a game room. Sand Lake, Michigan – Situated on Baptist Lake, " Sandy Lakehouse " is a stunning lakeside home beyond compare. The property is decked out with every amenity imaginable, including a professional-grade gym, custom sports court for basketball and pickleball games, and a fully equipped game room. This is a perfect spot to host family and friends for a summer vacation or for a quick weekend escape, located only half an hour from Grand Rapids . Epworth, Georgia – "Miracle Creek Retreat" is an expansive cabin nestled on a hillside in the Blue Ridge area, overlooking Fightingtown Creek below. The home combines modern design and comfort with stone and wood elements and includes spa-like bathrooms, a generously stocked gourmet kitchen with river views, and a game room with a wet bar. An outdoor living area also provides serene views of the forest and a cozy space for evenings spent under the stars. Winchendon, Massachusetts – "Copley's Lakefront Cottage" is a uniquely designed, Belgian-style farmhouse located on Lake Monomonac that straddles both Massachusetts and New Hampshire . The modern home is wonderful for any season with its own private beach and dock for boating and swimming in the summer, and ice skating and fishing during the winter. Inside, the home is impeccably furnished with features including floor-to-ceiling views of the lake in the living areas, and a large sauna for a pampered spa day. St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands – The oceanfront "Villa Cin Cin " is an exquisite luxury home right outside of Cruz Bay that offers unparalleled views of the nearby Virgin Islands National Park from an expansive veranda by the infinity pool and a rooftop deck. The estate was also custom-built to have identical primary en suite bedrooms so everyone in the group gets the best room, and comes with thoughtfully designed spaces for movie and game nights after a day in the sun. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico – "Casa Acantilado" is an extraordinary cliffside villa in the heart of downtown Cabo San Lucas . This striking home offers an uninterrupted blend of indoor and outdoor living spaces, including bedrooms with oceanside patio access, and comes with gorgeous views of the water from the pool, sauna and hot tub, which are great ways to start and end the day on a relaxing note.

