VRBO ANNOUNCES 2026 TOP VACATION RENTALS OF THE YEAR

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/expedia/9334955-en-vrbo-top-vacation-rentals-of-the-year-us-2026

"The Vacation Rentals of the Year showcase the finest vacation rentals on Vrbo. New this year, every property on the list has earned the 'Loved by Guests' badge — a recognition reserved only for the top 10% of homes in a destination based on real guest reviews," said Larry Plawsky, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Vrbo. "This list should inspire travelers to take their next group getaway and demonstrates how easy it is to find a trusted, high-quality vacation rental every time they plan a trip."

This year's properties are located in the most popular vacation destinations across the U.S., including Seacrest Beach, Florida; Big Sky, Montana; Palm Desert, California; Charleston, South Carolina; and Hanalei, Hawaii. U.S. travelers who want to travel internationally can also find properties in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Devon, England; and Saint-Tropez, France.

Vrbo's Vacation Rentals of the Year were selected based on criteria that exemplify high-quality stays and give guests the confidence to book their next trip.

What Makes the Vacation Rentals of the Year Stand Out

Loved by Guests: a recognition for the top 10% of properties in a destination based on verified guest reviews

Premier Host: properties managed by hosts who have a proven track record of reliability and great hospitality, including 99% booking acceptance rate and 0% host cancellation rate

Ratings and reviews: at least 15 exceptional guest ratings and verified positive reviews

Location: properties in a variety of popular leisure destinations, oftentimes steps from the ocean, lakes, or mountains

Great for groups: spacious homes with attractive amenities like private pools, hot tubs, and game rooms ideal for families and multi-generational groups

"Wow" factor: properties with unique amenities or architectural features, including a geodesic dome and a converted historic firehouse

"This year's list reflects just how far traveler expectations have evolved and how our partners continue to rise to the occasion," said Tim Rosolio, Vice President of Vacation Rental Partnerships at Vrbo. "From unique design and standout amenities to the small, thoughtful touches that build trust, these homes deliver the kind of exceptional experiences that today's travelers don't just appreciate, they expect. We're proud to celebrate hosts who are setting a new standard for quality and helping shape the future of vacation rentals."

Vrbo's Vacation Rentals of the Year highlights extraordinary properties around the world, with more than 50 honorees. See the top vacation rentals in the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and New Zealand.

View the full list of the 2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year, along with photos and booking details here.

2026 Vacation Rentals of the Year Details:

Big Sky, Montana — " Happy Trails " is set on 22 acres with sweeping mountain views and features a party barn with a saloon-style bar and games. This Premier Host property has earned more than 100 perfect 10/10 guest reviews.

Happy Trails is set on 22 acres with sweeping mountain views and features a party barn with a saloon-style bar and games. This Premier Host property has earned more than 100 perfect 10/10 guest reviews. Breckenridge, Colorado — " Shock Hill Grand - Perfect! " offers gondola-in/gondola-out access in one of Vrbo's most popular ski destinations, along with front-row ski area views and a private hot tub for relaxing après-ski.

Shock Hill Grand - Perfect! offers gondola-in/gondola-out access in one of Vrbo's most popular ski destinations, along with front-row ski area views and a private hot tub for relaxing après-ski. Center Harbor, New Hampshire — " Lakefront Escape on Squam " is an architectural work of art. This Premier Host retreat features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private dock, and a lake-view hot tub, creating a peaceful setting for multi-generational gatherings.

Lakefront Escape on Squam is an architectural work of art. This Premier Host retreat features floor-to-ceiling windows, a private dock, and a lake-view hot tub, creating a peaceful setting for multi-generational gatherings. Charleston, South Carolina — " Wortham House " is home to the oldest Gothic carriage house in Charleston, with gardens recognized by the Smithsonian Archives of American Gardens. This Premier Host property has earned more than 70 perfect guest reviews.

Wortham House is home to the oldest Gothic carriage house in Charleston, with gardens recognized by the Smithsonian Archives of American Gardens. This Premier Host property has earned more than 70 perfect guest reviews. Gulf Shores, Alabama — " Veranda Laguna " stands out for offering three ways to enjoy the water: the Gulf Shores Beach, Little Lagoon, and a private pool. This six-bedroom Premier Host beach house has earned more than 40 perfect 10/10 guest ratings.

Veranda Laguna stands out for offering three ways to enjoy the water: the Gulf Shores Beach, Little Lagoon, and a private pool. This six-bedroom Premier Host beach house has earned more than 40 perfect 10/10 guest ratings. Hanalei, Hawaii — " Tiki Home " is located just 700 feet from world-famous Hanalei Bay and features lava rock details and custom-carved beams. This Premier Host property has earned more than 100 perfect 10/10 guest reviews.

Tiki Home is located just 700 feet from world-famous Hanalei Bay and features lava rock details and custom-carved beams. This Premier Host property has earned more than 100 perfect 10/10 guest reviews. Osage Beach, Missouri — " The Lighthouse " is a lakeside retreat packed with family-friendly amenities, including a game room, heated pool, movie theater, and even its own nine-hole golf course. This six-bedroom Premier Host home with four-plus bathrooms accommodates up to 36 guests and has earned more than 100 perfect guest reviews.

The Lighthouse is a lakeside retreat packed with family-friendly amenities, including a game room, heated pool, movie theater, and even its own nine-hole golf course. This six-bedroom Premier Host home with four-plus bathrooms accommodates up to 36 guests and has earned more than 100 perfect guest reviews. Palm Desert, California — " The Perch " is an architectural geodesic dome retreat with sweeping desert views and standout amenities like a hammock garden, pickleball court, and a mini dome designed for stargazing. This Premier Host property offers a one-of-a-kind desert escape.

The Perch is an architectural geodesic dome retreat with sweeping desert views and standout amenities like a hammock garden, pickleball court, and a mini dome designed for stargazing. This Premier Host property offers a one-of-a-kind desert escape. Park City, Utah — " Deer Valley Home " is a freshly renovated Premier Host mountain lodge near Deer Valley Resort featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen, and a private hot tub for relaxing after a day on the slopes.

Deer Valley Home is a freshly renovated Premier Host mountain lodge near Deer Valley Resort featuring floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen, and a private hot tub for relaxing after a day on the slopes. Rockbridge, Ohio — " Hidden Meadows " is a cozy cabin retreat surrounded by private hiking trails in Hocking Hills, complete with a hot tub and fire pit. This Premier Host property has earned nearly 150 perfect guest reviews.

Hidden Meadows is a cozy cabin retreat surrounded by private hiking trails in Hocking Hills, complete with a hot tub and fire pit. This Premier Host property has earned nearly 150 perfect guest reviews. Sag Harbor, New York — " Modern Barn House " is a light-filled retreat in the Hamptons near a private bay beach featuring a zero-edge heated pool, spa, and expansive outdoor entertaining spaces.

Modern Barn House is a light-filled retreat in the Hamptons near a private bay beach featuring a zero-edge heated pool, spa, and expansive outdoor entertaining spaces. Savannah, Georgia — " General Lachlan McIntosh House " is a Premier Host property considered the oldest brick residence in Georgia and once hosted George Washington. The historic home features restored fireplaces dating back to 1764.

General Lachlan McIntosh House is a Premier Host property considered the oldest brick residence in Georgia and once hosted George Washington. The historic home features restored fireplaces dating back to 1764. Seacrest Beach, Florida — " The Sea Shak " is an eight-bedroom coastal retreat steps from the beach, featuring Gulf-view balconies, a rooftop observation deck, and space for up to 24 guests. This home is managed by a longstanding Premier Host known for delivering exceptional guest experiences.

The Sea Shak is an eight-bedroom coastal retreat steps from the beach, featuring Gulf-view balconies, a rooftop observation deck, and space for up to 24 guests. This home is managed by a longstanding Premier Host known for delivering exceptional guest experiences. Wilmington, North Carolina — " Historic Firehouse " is a renovated 1915 firehouse loft with exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and a stylish open layout in the heart of the city's arts district.

Historic Firehouse is a renovated 1915 firehouse loft with exposed brick, soaring ceilings, and a stylish open layout in the heart of the city's arts district. Yarmouth, Massachusetts — "Our Oceanview" is a charming Cape Cod home just steps from Nantucket Sound, featuring ocean-view decks and thoughtful touches like handmade welcome baskets from its Premier Host.

About Vrbo

Since 1995, Vrbo® has been the go-to place for families and groups to find the perfect vacation rental for their next getaway — whether it's a beach house, cozy cabin, city condo, or spacious villa with room for everyone.

Vrbo has grown into a trusted global vacation rental marketplace, connecting guests with dedicated hosts around the world. Offering high-quality stays and 24/7 live support, Vrbo helps guests spend less time worrying about trip planning and more time making lasting memories together.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers hosts exposure to nearly 1 billion average monthly searches on Expedia Group sites.

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