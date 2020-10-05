Vrbo celebrates 25th anniversary by giving away 25 stays in epic vacation homes

"We wanted to recognize and show gratitude to our customers who have trusted Vrbo with their family vacations over the past 25 years. To celebrate this milestone, we are inviting families to look back through their old family photos to reminisce on their most precious memories together," said Lish Kennedy, Vrbo's VP of global brand marketing. "We're giving away 25 stays in some truly over-the-top Vrbos to our favorite entrants – so share any throwback vacation photo that warms your heart, makes you laugh, smile or even shed a happy tear."



Whether winners want to head to the beach, the mountains, the lake or the jungle – Vrbo selected a variety of vacation homes in different destinations that they can enjoy with their families. These are the Vrbos that travelers have liked, pinned, shared, commented on, and dreamed about.

Here are some unique picks that winners will be able to choose from:

727 Airplane in the Costa Rican Jungle

Red Sands Ranch , a river resort that doubles as your own private amusement park

Sweet Escape, a fun, colorful house to satisfy your sweet tooth

A charming private island with lakefront views all to yourself

Vrbo chose additional vacation homes that scream sun, ski or sand that can be found here on this Trip Board.

For more full contest rules, visit https://vrbo.com/VrboTurns25 .

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

© 2020 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Vrbo

Related Links

http://www.vrbo.com

