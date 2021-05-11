Vrbo names Chrissy Teigen, John Legend and family its first Family in Residence

The family will serve up their own, signature style of vacation inspiration through the new ad, social media, and by surprising other families with long-awaited reunions (stay tuned – details to come).

"The Teigen-Legend family embodies everything that makes a Vrbo family stay special, starting with what's most important: believing in the simple joy of spending quality time together and its power to lift us all up," said Lish Kennedy, Vrbo's vice president of global brand. "It's a natural fit because Chrissy, John, Luna, Miles and Pepper travel the way so many Vrbo families travel – as a multi-generational group that cooks together, plays together, and stays together."

The new Vrbo ad featuring the Teigen-Legend family will debut during the season finale of The Voice on May 25.

About Vrbo

In 1995, Vrbo introduced a new way for people to travel together, pairing homeowners with families and friends looking for places to stay. We were grounded in one purpose: To give people the space they need to drop the distractions of everyday life and simply be together. Since then, we've grown into a global community of homeowners and travelers, with unique properties around the world. Vrbo makes it easy and fun to book cabins, condos, beach houses and every kind of space in between.

Vrbo is part of Expedia Group and offers homeowners and property managers exposure to over 750 million visits to Expedia Group sites each month. To learn more, visit www.vrbo.com.

© 2021 Vrbo, an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Vrbo, HomeAway, the Vrbo logo, and the HomeAway logo are trademarks of HomeAway.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

SOURCE Vrbo

Related Links

http://www.vrbo.com

