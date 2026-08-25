VRC Acquires AskTuring to Enhance Technology Stack

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vital Records Control (VRC Companies, LLC), a leading provider of information governance services, announced its acquisition of the AI platform company, AskTuring. The addition of AskTuring enhances VRC's technology stack by expanding the growing AI capabilities within VRC. The transaction reflects VRC's continued commitment to enhancing and delivering customers a full suite of tech-enabled information governance solutions with exceptional service.

AskTuring provides artificial intelligence technology designed to help organizations securely and efficiently access, understand, and use information within their data repositories. By integrating AskTuring's technology into VRC's legacy and emerging service offerings, VRC will be able to further enhance its capabilities and provide customers with new ways to manage and interact with their information.

"We continue to invest in technology that strengthens the solutions we can provide to our customers. The acquisition of AskTuring gives us additional AI capabilities that complement our existing technology and creates new opportunities for us to continue developing solutions that make information easier to control and manage. This will be a gamechanger for VRC's customers"

Danny Palo, CEO of VRC

A key focus will be integrating AskTuring into VitalControl®, helping customers gain greater insight into and access to their information, whether it is physically or digitally stored at VRC, managed internally, or maintained by other third parties. Beyond VitalControl®, AskTuring's technology will provide a foundation for VRC to explore additional AI-driven capabilities across its digital solutions and continue advancing how customers interact with and manage their information.

About Vital Records Control

Vital Records Control (VRC Companies, LLC) is a leading provider of information governance solutions, offering secure records storage, document shredding, digital transformation, and release of information services. With locations across North America, VRC helps organizations protect, manage, and securely dispose of information, physical or digital in format, throughout its entire lifecycle.

For more information on Vital Records Control, visit vitalrecordscontrol.com and follow @vital-records­-control-llc on LinkedIn.

SOURCE VRC Companies, LLC