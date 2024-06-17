VREMT is Showcasing Energy Storage and Charging Portfolios at The smarter E Europe, Laying the Groundwork for Globalization

NINGBO, China, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 19-21, The smarter E Europe 2024 will take place at the ICM, Munich, Germany. On the occasion, VREMT, themed around "EXTREME SAFETY, EXTREME HAPPINESS", will distinguish itself with a lineup of storage and charging portfolios, including residential energy storage products, charging products, and scenario-based integrated energy solutions, alongside scores of industry-leading residential energy storage products. It's allegedly VREMT's debut in an international energy storage exhibition, which is instrumental in speeding up its expansion overseas.

The smarter E Europe is known as the world's biggest and most influential solar energy storage exhibition and trade fair hitherto. Converging all industry titans around the world, it's proved itself as a core platform for exchange in international energy storage.

VREMT is a global new energy technology company. Founded in 2013, it's an affiliate of Geely Holding Group. It specializes in the R&D, manufacture, and sales and after-sales of new energy vehicle (EV) power batteries, electric drive systems, charging systems, and energy storage systems. Formerly known as Volvo's Global New Energy R&D Center, VREMT, built on Volvo's pursuit of perfection and high standard, maintains smooth cooperation with Volvo all along.

Following a surge of global demands for clean energy, residential energy storage market is taking off. It's now seen as a growth driver with strategic value. According to BNEF statistics, the total global residential storage market has reached about 12GWh in 2023, with a year-on-year growth rate of 59%; by country/region, Germany is the world's largest residential energy storage consumer with a market share of 34%. It's estimated that global residential energy storage market grows at annual rate of 15% or above. Nevertheless, in consequence of further market development and intensification of competition, users are increasingly demanding product accessibility and safety. Users now are in urgent demand for available and secure products.

With penetrating insight into energy environment and new energy development in European society, VREMT joins the exhibition, under the theme of "EXTREME SAFETY, EXTREME HAPPINESS". With focus on residential energy demand, VREMT brings with its new top-notch residential energy storage products and residential energy solutions, in full demonstration of its forward-looking blueprint and tech & innovation strength in energy storage and charging. In doing so, the energy powerhouse takes aim at impressing European users with safer, easier and more efficient product experiences.

By all accounts, VREMT will put a variety of integrated and split residential energy storage units and matching inverters on display. Aligned with top industry standards for active/passive safety, product lifespan, charge/discharge efficiency, and usability. The exhibits, adopt vehicle-level standard in product design and speak volumes for "EXTREME SAFETY, EXTREME HAPPINESS". The products are expected to come to market on December 2024.

Additionally, VREMT is also expected to grab public attention with residential energy ecosystem (EnergyHub) solutions. Leveraging state-of-the-art software and hardware technology and data analytics, the system helps with users' high-efficiency monitoring, management and optimization of residential energy. Besides, the system, built with warning feature, is also of great assistance in ensuring safety and stability in use of residential energy, through effective prevention of waste of energy and reduction of the potential risk of accidents.

As a matter of fact, VREMT's energy storage products have been frequently applauded and approved around the world. The Residential Energy Storage product, in particular, has scooped up a stream of globally renowned accolades, such as Grand Prix Design Paris (GPDP) Award, European Product Design Award (EPDA), International Design Awards (IDA), the 2024 German Design Award, Italy International Design Award (IIDA Award), Contemporary Good Design (CGD) Award and the Muse Design Awards of the United States.

VREMT's Portable Energy Storage product is of distinction as well. The Italy International Design Award (IIDA Award), the Muse Design Awards of the United States and London Design Awards among other honors have crowned its prominent product power and competitiveness of global magnitude.

As an exhibitor, VREMT will spare no effort to unveil its solid foundation and philosophy of innovation in energy storage. Looking ahead, VREMT, with vision and progress in seeking globalization, will deliver safer, higher-efficiency and more ecofriendly smart energy solutions to users around the globe, and make greater contribution to ensuring sustainability of energy in the world.

SOURCE VREMT