VRgineers and Precismo Simplify the Digitalization of Retail Products for VR Product Placement and Shopping

LOS ANGELES and PRAGUE, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VRgineers, makers of powerful VR solutions capable of total immersion, today announced that it has teamed up with Czech startup Precismo to streamline and simplify the digitizing of physical products for the virtual world. Unveiling at SIGGRAPH 2019, the two companies will demonstrate a prototype of how using the XTAL VR headset and proprietary 3D object scanning technology allows brands to quickly and cost-effectively digitize retail products, allowing customers to interact with them in virtual reality.

The technology developed by Precismo allows brands to scan and digitize their products as 3D virtual models. This process ensures that the captured materials of the subject appear photorealistic and the materials are presented with their natural characteristics, like leather grains, textures and more, in digital form. Unlike ordinary 3D scanners, this new system is completely automated and time-optimized.

This new proof-of-concept created by VRgineers and Precismo has many possible uses. Since it can digitize a large number of items efficiently and automatically, the system can be used in a wide range of industries that make use of AR and VR, such as marketing, e-commerce, quality control assurance, gaming and artificial intelligence.

Marek Polčák, co-founder and CEO of VRgineers, believes the system has the opportunity to benefit retail. "By combining a high-quality 3D scanner and a high-end VR headset, it is possible to digitize the retail process and prepare all marketing analytics in VR," Polčák says. "Currently, if you want to know how consumers react to the different elements of a shopping experience, you have put them in front of an empty store, display goods, and monitor their reactions. With our approach, this entire process can be moved to the digital realm."

"Our goal as a company is to connect with the industry's most exciting and influential brands to innovate unique products. Working with VRgineers was a simple decision because their XTAL HMD offers an incredibly precise viewing experience with a level of realism that is second-to-none," says Mikolas Herskovic, CEO of Precismo. "Of all the VR headsets we have tried, XTAL came out on top and perfectly recreates the 3D models our technology creates."

You can find photos of product renderings created by Precismo as viewed on XTAL here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1j8wg2MkQXRW5fTkfUfIe3SVNKawMv4lX?usp=sharing

VRgneers Demoing this Proof of Concept at Siggraph 2019

The proof-of-concept created in collaboration with Precismo will be just one of the many exciting new experiences VRgineers will present at SIGGRAPH 2019, one of the world's largest gatherings of researchers, artists and practitioners of computer graphics and interactive techniques.

VRgineers' XTAL VR system will be empowering other VR/MR demonstrations at SIGGRAPH 2019. Another exciting showcase of the XTAL VR system will be the Fata Morgana demonstration at the Pocket Virtuality booth. "This technology uses two worlds - augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR). Specifically, in the case of AR, it works with a Hololens headset from Microsoft, which can display virtual objects through a transparent display over the real world. At the same time, thanks to cameras and sensors, it is able to record the real world," says VRgineers sales director Kristian Gambiraza. Pocket Virtuality can capture a physical environment and digitize it. With built-in memory, it transfers information to a server or cloud after the headset is connected to Wi-Fi. From there, the digitized real world is transmitted to the recipient who is wearing the XTAL VR headset.

For more information about VRgineers, please visit https://vrgineers.com . Images and company executive bios are available at: https://vrgineers.com/media.

About VRgineers

VRgineers, Inc. is a virtual reality engineering company developing and manufacturing cutting-edge enterprise-grade VR gear for professionals. Its new generation high-resolution VR headset platform is used by clients in the automotive, architecture, industrial design, and training sectors, enabling them to transform their work using VR technology. The company is headquartered in Prague with a U.S. office in Los Angeles.

