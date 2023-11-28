Vrgineers successfully closes 6 million USD Series A Investment

Vrgineers

28 Nov, 2023, 13:00 ET

PRAGUE, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vrgineers, a US-Czech company, has announced a Series A investment of 6 mil. USD that promises to accelerate the company's growth.

We are thrilled to announce that Vrgineers has secured an impressive investment of 6 million dollars, led by Taiwania Capital. This investment is a testament to our vision and shared commitment to driving transformative change within the technological industry. We are proud to be the first company in the Czech Republic to receive investment from Taiwania Capital. What's more, our current investors, have also participated in this round, with Nation 1 increasing its share by 0.5 million USD.

Mitch Yang, Managing Partner of CEE Fund at Taiwania Capital

"We are impressed by how Vrgineers integrated the most advanced VR/MR headsets with cutting-edge flight simulation software to deliver uniquely positioned pilot training simulators. The Vrgineers' systems offer a fully immersive training experience with improved quality that is also very cost-effective. Although its first application is for aviation, the company's technology could be used in industries where training for heavy equipment operation is essential.  This is our first investment in the Czech Republic.  We look forward to working closely with Vrgineers and to connect them with Taiwan's aerospace industry as they enter the phase of rapid growth."

Marek Polcak, Vrgineers CEO

"We are proud and feel honored that Taiwania has chosen to invest strategically in our company. This investment is not just about the necessary funds to boost our activities and products, but it also brings a great deal of overlap. This strategic investment has connected us with the leaders in the electronics development and manufacturing industry. With this connection, we can now improve our technology to the highest level possible."

Marek Moravec, Nation 1 Managing Partner

"We have a strong belief in the success of Vrgineers and all the other companies in our portfolio. We are fully committed to supporting them in their growth and providing the necessary resources for their success. Our goal is to help these companies achieve their full potential and make a positive impact in their respective industries. "

With the newly acquired investment, Vrgineers plans to expand its product portfolio with the announcement of a new version of the XTAL headset later this year and secure growth in new markets.

