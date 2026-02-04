VRNS Investor Alert: Hagens Berman Scrutinizing Varonis Systems (VRNS) Amid Claims of Alleged SaaS Transition Fraud in Securities Class Action

VRNS Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National shareholder rights law firm Hagens Berman is issuing a notice to investors in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) regarding the approaching March 9, 2026, lead plaintiff deadline in a pending securities class action lawsuit that has been filed against the company and certain of its executives.

The litigation, which seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Varonis common stock between February 4, 2025 and October 28, 2025, alleges that Varonis executives misled the market regarding the company's ability to convert its legacy on-premise customer base to its new Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform. While the company allegedly touted the opportunity to accelerate annual recurring revenue (ARR), its October 28, 2025, disclosure revealed a 63.9% year-over-year decline in term license subscription revenues, which caused a staggering 48% stock crash that wiped out $3.8 billion in market capitalization.

"We are investigating whether Varonis painted a false picture of a seamless SaaS transition while the reality was a significant drag from its legacy business," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation of the alleged claims in the pending suit.

The Varonis Systems (VRNS) Securities Class Action: Illusion of a Seamless SaaS Transition Amid Renewal Softness and ARR Erosion

The pending litigation alleges that Varonis and its executives issued misleading statements that concealed systemic risks in their core growth strategy:

Misrepresented Conversion Potential : Varonis allegedly assured investors that many existing customers would be converting from on-prem to SaaS, saying "we are well on our way to becoming a SaaS company[,]" that it would "accelerate [its] SaaS transition and enable [us] to realize the benefit of SaaS" well in advance of its initial plan, that it has a "massive opportunity to increase the ARR from our existing customer base[,]" and that gross customer retention and renewal rate are "all very strong." In reality, the lawsuit alleges the company was ill-equipped to convince its on-premises users to migrate at the speed represented.

The Federal Vertical and On-Premises Collapse : On October 28, 2025, Varonis revealed that weaker renewals in its Federal vertical and non-Federal on-prem subscription business led to a performance miss, which the lawsuit alleges directly contradicted prior high confidence statements of Varonis's growth.

: On October 28, 2025, Varonis revealed that weaker renewals in its Federal vertical and non-Federal on-prem subscription business led to a performance miss, which the lawsuit directly contradicted prior high confidence statements of Varonis's growth. Significant Guidance Reduction : Following the Q3 miss, the company slashed its Q4 revenue and full-year ARR guidance.

: Following the Q3 miss, the company slashed its Q4 revenue and full-year ARR guidance. 48% Single-Day Plummet: On this news, VRNS shares crashed from $63.00 to $32.34, representing a loss of nearly half the company's shareholder value in 24 hours.

Hagens Berman is a top-tier plaintiff litigation firm with a successful track record for leading complex securities fraud class actions.

Mr. Kathrein is actively advising investors who purchased VRNS shares during the Class Period (February 4, 2025 – October 28, 2025) and suffered substantial losses.

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 9, 2026.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Varonis should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

