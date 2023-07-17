Vroom Delivery® and Uber Partner to Bridge Proprietary and Marketplace Ordering for Convenience Stores

The enhanced offering provides automated inventory and menu management, third party delivery via

Uber Direct, and a single integrated tablet for both proprietary and Uber Eats orders

MIAMI, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vroom Delivery , a leading provider of proprietary e-commerce software for the convenience retail industry, and global technology platform Uber have signed an agreement to expand and improve convenience store delivery options for consumers. Stores using Vroom Delivery's backoffice, inventory, and loyalty products can now leverage enhanced integrations to Uber Eats to power orders from the Uber Eats app, as well as a new integration with Uber Direct, Uber's white-label delivery fulfillment service, to power orders from merchant-owned channels.

Uber

Vroom Delivery currently partners with regional and national chains representing over 3,000 stores in nearly 40 US States to manage their proprietary ordering solutions. These retailers can now utilize the lowest-cost white label fulfillment solution in the market through Uber Direct, including the ability to deliver age-restricted items across much of the United States. Due to Vroom Delivery's deep integrations into the convenience store technology ecosystem, many stores can list online every product that is available in-store, for on-demand delivery with no manual maintenance.

In addition to the benefits for merchant-owned channels, the partnership also benefits stores on the Uber Eats app, which can now leverage Vroom Delivery's menu management services to create online menus with thousands of products and automated inventories. This leads to larger average basket sizes and fewer out-of-stock items listed online. Additionally, Uber is offering marketing incentives to convenience retailers on the Vroom Delivery platform that utilize Uber Direct for their white label fulfillment.

Stores using both the Vroom Delivery proprietary ordering solution and the Uber Eats Marketplace can have orders from both channels automatically rung-up and routed to a single tablet with thermal receipt printer capabilities. Vroom integrates with most major back-office systems including PDI, ADDS and KRS (formerly CMI).

"We are excited to partner with Vroom Delivery to help convenience retailers reach more customers and grow their businesses with delivery," said Bernie Huddleston, General Manager of Uber Direct for US and Canada. "By making it easier for convenience retailers to take in and fulfill online orders and leverage the network of couriers delivering with Uber, this new partnership will benefit consumers and convenience retailers alike."

John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery, said, "We are so thrilled to be partnering with Uber to help convenience retailers grow their online sales. Our unique integrations and automation in the industry combined with Uber's network of independent drivers and the Uber Eats Marketplace will both lower costs, improve efficiency, and increase the range of items consumers can get delivered. We can't wait to see the results."

Several of Uber and Vroom Delivery's larger mutual customers have already signed up for this new enhanced partnership, and both companies expect many more chains to sign up in the coming months.

About Vroom Delivery

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack e-commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for chains of convenience stores to operate and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services. For more information, visit www.vroomdelivery.com/prospective .

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. Uber started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 39 billion trips later, Uber's building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Media Contact:

John Nelson

805-895-1289

[email protected]

SOURCE Vroom Delivery