Vroom Delivery Partners with Finix to Create First C-Store Specific Online Payment Solution

Pay360 lowers rates, reduces fraud, and improves compliance for age restricted product sales

MIAMI, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vroom Delivery, a digital commerce platform for convenience stores, has partnered with Finix, a full-stack payment processor and infrastructure provider, to create Pay360, the first online payment solution specifically tailored for the convenience store industry. Pay360 not only cuts rates well below typical online payment solutions such as Stripe or Braintree, but also allows for the secure online sale of age restricted items.

Pay360 by Vroom Delivery and Finix

Retailers that sell age restricted products online are often deemed higher risk by legacy payment processors due to increased fraud associated with these items. This often leads to significantly higher processing rates and chargebacks, all which drag on retailers' bottom lines. Vroom has worked with leading payment and fraud prevention companies to solve this problem while still lowering costs.

By leveraging Finix's vertically integrated payment solution combined with other third-party machine learning fraud prevention systems, Vroom is able to drive down the risk of offering these items online and consequently offer significantly below market processing rates for them. Pay360 is nearly 25% below standard rates by major players such as Stripe or Braintree, and over 40% cheaper than most high-risk processors, with an average chargeback rate of less than 0.1%.

"Finix is thrilled to announce its partnership with Vroom Delivery, aiming to drive down their processing costs while enhancing transaction insights to their processing solution" said Richie Serna, CEO of Finix. "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in empowering retailers with a streamlined payment solution, ultimately fostering a payment stack of greater efficiency and financial clarity. We are excited for the Pay360 launch and are looking forward to bringing transparency to an industry which has been underserved by legacy processors."

Additional benefits of Pay360 include much faster refund times than legacy payment solutions that typically take several business days to settle, which is important for c-stores where inventory data is not always accurate and need ability to adjust orders due to out of stocks. This significantly reduces customer service overhead and improves customer experience.

"We tailor every aspect of our business to the convenience store industry" said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. "In the past this has meant things like online SNAP/EBT, cost effective white label fulfillment, and our automated menu management system. By adding Pay360 to the mix, retailers can confidently sell every item in their stores at a cost and level of security unmatched in the industry."

Pay360 is the latest c-store specific feature of Vroom Delivery's new Commerce360 initiative that was launched in February. For more information, visit their new website at www.vroomdelivery.tech.

About Vroom Delivery

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Miami, FL, Vroom Delivery is a full-stack digital commerce solution for convenience stores, providing every technical aspect required for chains of convenience stores to operate, automate, and manage their own e-commerce and delivery services. Vroom can set up an entire network of stores for e-commerce and delivery within a matter of weeks. For more information, visit www.vroomdelivery.tech.

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor and infrastructure provider powering customers such as Clubessential, Passport, Lunchbox and Cargas. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, visit www.finix.com or contact our sales team.

