Vroom Service Now is Joining the delivery.com Network

NEW YORK, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- delivery.com, a leading destination for online ordering today announced that Vroom Service Now has joined the delivery.com network. Vroom Service Now, which serves central Connecticut and Putnam County, NY, will now be available exclusively through the delivery.com website and app. The current Vroom Service Now management and teams will remain local in the northeast to leverage their roots. The team is proud to take a local first approach to expanding online ordering and delivery services in their area. The announcement with Vroom Service Now is part of a rapid series of acquisitions and partnerships and comes only weeks after delivery.com announced that nationwide, MyTown2Go, also joined their network.

Customers who live in the regions served can continue to order from their favorite local restaurants for delivery or pickup, and can now access the delivery.com suite of offerings:

Best-in-class technology and mobile apps: consumers can experience a frictionless, easy-to-use platform to order from their favorite neighborhood restaurants.

Order tracking: After placing their order, customers receive a link designed for tracking the progress of their order and stay up-to-date on its ETA.

Delivery Points: The popular loyalty program from delivery.com that allows customers to earn free food and other rewards.

"Joining delivery.com will allow us to take our local-first approach to the next level," said Scott Leandra, Owner of Vroom Service Now. "With better software, a better app we'll be able to provide an overall better customer experience. It also gives us the ability to expand into other verticals like grocery, laundry and alcohol delivery."

Vroom Service Now has been family owned and operated since being founded in 2010 in Sandy Hook, Connecticut and has grown their network to 300 restaurant partners. Vroom Service Now is bringing local favorites such as My Place in Newtown, TK's and Puerto Vallarta in Danbury to the delivery.com platform.

"As we're headquartered in NYC, it was great for us to see how Vroom Service Now serves customers and works with restaurants in a nearby market," said Jed Kleckner, CEO of delivery.com . "Our team is committed to working together to bring better tech and a better ordering experience in their markets."

With the addition of Vroom Service Now, delivery.com expands its presence in Connecticut and New York State while continuing to grow nationwide. Vroom Service Now plans to roll out a full set of delivery.com services in their markets, including Group Orders and office food delivery. For a limited time, Vroom Service Now is offering their customers $10 off orders of $15 or more when they place their first order on delivery.com with the code ORDERNOW (see the website or app for details).

About delivery.com

delivery.com empowers the neighborhood economy by enabling consumers and corporate customers to order online from their favorite restaurants and other local businesses. More than two and a half million delivery.com customers and delivery.com Office clients explore their communities and order from over 19,000 local businesses in more than 2,000 cities while at home, at work, or on the go. With headquarters in New York and a growing presence across the country, delivery.com makes e-commerce an integral part of local daily life, enabling customers to order, companies to provide, businesses to grow, and neighborhoods to thrive.

