VRRM Shareholder Alert: Verra Mobility Corporation Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Key Dates and Disclosure Events Shareholders Need to Know: How Verra Mobility's Reassurances Escalated From February Through May 2026 Before a 71% Stock Collapse

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt encourages investors who suffered losses in Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) to contact the firm. Those who purchased VRRM securities between February 24, 2026 and May 26, 2026 may be entitled to recover damages. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares fell $9.23 per share, a decline of approximately 71%, after the Company disclosed the termination of its contract with Avis Budget Group. The lead plaintiff deadline is August 4, 2026.

February 24, 2026: Full-Year Guidance Issued Amid Optimism

Verra published fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results, reporting 10% revenue growth in its Commercial Services segment. Management issued 2026 guidance calling for total revenue of $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. On the accompanying earnings call, the Company described Commercial Services as a "durable cash-generative business with clear competitive advantage" and projected mid-single-digit segment growth for the year ahead.

March 3, 2026: Contract Renewal Risks Dismissed at Investor Conference

At the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, the Company addressed customer concentration and renewal questions directly. The securities action alleges management described an "impeccable track record" of retaining RAC customers and characterized in-sourcing risk as minimal due to the complexity of tolling operations across 54 different toll authorities. Discussions with Avis Budget Group were described as routine.

March 17, 2026: In-House Replacement Concerns Minimized Again

At the JPMorgan Industrial Conference, the Company reiterated 10-plus-year customer relationships and deep systems integration with rental car operators. The complaint contends that management again minimized the possibility that RAC customers could replace Verra with in-house capabilities.

May 6, 2026: Guidance Reaffirmed Despite "Short-Term Extension" Disclosure

Verra reaffirmed all 2026 guidance measures. For the first time, the Company disclosed that its significant customer relationship representing over 10% of revenue was operating under a "short-term contract extension." Negotiations were described as "ongoing and constructive." The lawsuit asserts this characterization was misleading given the proximity of termination.

May 26, 2026: Avis Terminates, Stock Collapses 71%

After the market closed, Verra announced it received a termination notice from Avis Budget Group, effective September 2026. Management slashed guidance by $35 million in revenue at the midpoint. Shares fell from $13.08 to $3.85 the following trading day.

Submit your claim before the deadline or call (888) SueWallSt.

Chronology of Material Events

February 24, 2026: 2026 guidance issued; Commercial Services described as "durable" with solid fundamentals

2026 guidance issued; Commercial Services described as "durable" with solid fundamentals March 3, 2026: Customer renewal concerns dismissed; in-sourcing called unlikely due to tolling complexity

Customer renewal concerns dismissed; in-sourcing called unlikely due to tolling complexity March 17, 2026: Deep integration with RAC customers highlighted; replacement risk minimized a second time

Deep integration with RAC customers highlighted; replacement risk minimized a second time May 6, 2026: All guidance reaffirmed; Avis contract described as under "short-term extension" with "constructive" talks

All guidance reaffirmed; Avis contract described as under "short-term extension" with "constructive" talks May 26, 2026: Termination notice disclosed; guidance cut by $35 million at revenue midpoint; stock fell 71%

Termination notice disclosed; guidance cut by $35 million at revenue midpoint; stock fell 71% June 1, 2026: CEO David Roberts departed in a sudden leadership transition

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The timeline in this case raises questions about the gap between public reassurances and the ultimate outcome of key contract negotiations." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

ABOUT SUEWALLST -- For over two decades, SueWallSt has represented shareholders in securities class actions. Ranked in ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Those wishing to serve as lead plaintiff must act by August 4, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VRRM Lawsuit

Q: When did Verra Mobility allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from February 24, 2026 to May 26, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on May 26, 2026, causing a significant stock decline.

Q: How much did VRRM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 71%, a decline of $9.23 per share, after the Company disclosed the Avis Budget Group contract termination and lowered its 2026 full-year financial outlook.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my VRRM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What documents do I need to make a claim? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com