VRSim Announces First-of-its-Kind Certified Nursing Assistant Skills VR Simulator

VRSim has been a champion for work-based learning since the early 2000s, when its technology was first introduced as part of career and technical education. A long-standing and ongoing goal our organization has been to foster successful development of and facilitate more work-based learning opportunities across the globe, harnessing the power of virtual reality technology.

Click here to read more about our early pilot program at the Career Academy of Pella in partnership with WorkSMART Connector in Pella, Iowa.

VRNA is available for pre-order and will be fully deployed for program use in Fall 2022. Learn more at https://vrsim.com/vrna .

About VRSim:

VRSim is a high-demand developer of interactive VR training solutions for skilled trades. VRSim, headquartered in East Hartford, CT, has reimagined industry tradition and developed next-gen training systems for welding, spray painting, construction, manufacturing, and robotics. Their training solutions have been used in programs for high schools, technical colleges, vocational training, and workforce development initiatives. VRSim has partnered with a number of global leaders, including the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, the National Truck Equipment Association, The Boeing Company, Caterpillar, Saint Gobain, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit: https://vrsim.com/ .

