VRSim, Inc. Releases VRNA® EMS, VR Training for Emergency Responders

VRNA EMS is set to transform essential skills training for emergency medical professionals, first responders, and more. Post this

VRNA EMS uses virtual reality technology to provide immersive skills training for Emergency Medical Professionals and First Responders. "We are proud to officially debut VRNA EMS for clients all across the country," said Matthew Wallace, CEO and President of VRSim. He emphasized, "VRNA EMS is set to transform essential skills training for emergency medical professionals, first responders, law enforcement, firefighters, and more. This launch underscores our dedication to reinvigorating career development with easy-to-use, practical, and effective training tools."

VRNA EMS provides kinesthetic hands-on learning experiences focused on critical life-saving skills required in the field. With VRNA EMS, trainees engage in realistic scenarios, practice critical decision-making, and enhance their skills through hands-on activities in safe, controlled environments. The immersive tool covers testable skills that align with the National Registry and are required for state and national certifications.

"We need to train and field a new generation of EMS providers, and this is going to help us do that," said Ben Zura, VRSim's EMS consultant.

For more information, to request a quote, or to inquire about a demo of VRNA EMS, please visit https://vrna.net .

About VRSim:

VRSim is a leading provider of virtual reality (VR) training solutions for the skilled trades and allied health. Headquartered in East Hartford, CT, VRSim works to reimagine skills education through innovative training systems for welding, industrial coatings, construction, manufacturing, and allied health career fields. VRSim technology is used worldwide in high schools, vocational training institutions, and workforce development initiatives. VRSim values industry collaboration and partners with global leaders, including the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, the National Truck Equipment Association, The Boeing Company, Caterpillar, and the U.S. Navy. For more information, please visit: https://vrsim.com .

VRSim Contacts:

Sales:

VRSim, Inc.

860-893-0080

[email protected]

Media:

Julie Parrett

VRSim, Inc.

860-893-0080

[email protected]

SOURCE VRSim, Inc.