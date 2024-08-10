Vrtly Introduces Vrtly Ad Manager: Revolutionizing Digital Content Distribution for Brands

SAN RAMON, Calif., Aug. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vrtly, the leading Point-of-Care (POC) ad platform for Medical Aesthetics, is thrilled to announce the launch of Vrtly Ad Manager. This innovative tool empowers brands to seamlessly increase their reach by launching paid ad campaigns and distributing digital content to aesthetics practices in real-time. By targeting consumers closer than ever before, Vrtly Ad Manager sets a new standard in advertising for the aesthetics industry.

Key Benefits of Vrtly Ad Manager:

Flexible Campaigns: Brands can select specific audiences, set campaign goals, and track progress in real-time through a sleek dashboard. This ensures that campaign performance is continually monitored and optimized throughout its duration.

Real-time Content Distribution: Brands can effortlessly distribute their digital content to aesthetics practices in real-time, ensuring timely and relevant messaging.

Precise Targeting: Vrtly Ad Manager ensures that content is only played in practices that carry the brand, eliminating spillage and guaranteeing that only qualified patients see the content.

Proof-of-Play Metrics: Brands can access comprehensive proof-of-play metrics through an easy-to-read online web portal, ensuring transparency and accountability for their campaigns.

Competitive Pricing: Vrtly offers competitive pricing for brands looking to expand their reach, providing an effective and efficient marketing solution compared to traditional advertising channels.

"With the launch of Vrtly Ad Manager, we're enabling brands to connect with their target audiences in a way that was never possible with traditional marketing methods," said Vojin Kos, CEO of Vrtly. "By focusing on practices that carry their products, brands can ensure that their campaigns are seen by the most qualified patients, maximizing the impact and efficiency of their marketing efforts."

Compared to other advertising channels such as Hulu or bus stops, Vrtly Ad Manager offers unparalleled precision in targeting the most qualified patients. By only playing brand content in practices that carry the brand, Vrtly eliminates waste and ensures that every advertising dollar is effectively spent. Additionally, the competitive pricing and proof-of-play metrics provide brands with a clear understanding of their campaign's performance and ROI.

About Vrtly

Vrtly is the leading Point-of-Care ad platform for Medical Aesthetics that enables practices and brands to advertise together harmoniously. By partnering with Vrtly, practices can enhance their patient experience and promote their products and services effortlessly.

For more information about Vrtly Ad Manager please visit https://vrtly.ai.

