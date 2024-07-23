Vrtly Revolutionizes Point-of-Care Advertising with Smart TV App Integration

SAN RAMON, Calif., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vrtly , the leading Point-of-Care (POC) ad platform for Medical Aesthetics, is proud to introduce smart TV apps for streaming branded and custom content on in-practice screens. This innovation marks a significant enhancement in the way practices and brands can engage with patients – ensuring a seamless connection to high-quality digital content, and enabling instant screen activation.

With Vrtly's new smart TV apps, practices and advertisers can elevate the patient experience by providing relevant and engaging content that influences treatment decisions. Available on over 90% of smart TVs, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Play, and Samsung TVs, the Vrtly app ensures that practices have access to the latest technology to optimize their marketing strategies.

Key Benefits of Vrtly's Smart TV App Integration:

Enhanced Connectivity: Smart TV apps offer robust connectivity significantly reducing disruption to streaming content.

Streamlined Onboarding: Practices can now set up the Vrtly smart TV app in minutes, as easily as downloading Netflix, without the need for any hardware.

Real-Time Updates: Advertisers can effortlessly refresh content in real-time across a network of thousands of Medical Aesthetics practices.

Comprehensive Control: The app-enabled platform continues to give practices complete control over the advertising brand content that streams.

Cost-Effective Solution: Vrtly continues to offer a free solution for practices that addresses all of their in-practice marketing needs.

"By introducing smart TV apps, we both improved platform functionality while making it easier for customers to get up and running on Vrtly," said Joe Schooler, Chief Product Officer at Vrtly. "This launch goes a long way towards our goal of making impactful patient engagement more accessible and effective than ever."

About Vrtly

Vrtly is the leading Point-of-Care ad platform for Medical Aesthetics that enables practices and brands to advertise together harmoniously. By partnering with Vrtly, practices can enhance their patient experience and promote their products and services effortlessly.

For more information about Vrtly and its innovative smart TV app, please visit https://vrtly.ai .

Media Contact: [email protected]

