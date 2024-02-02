VRx Health Launches Xaia on Apple Vision Pro, Combining Spatial Computing and AI for Mental Health Support

Cedars-Sinai Grants VRx Health Exclusive Licensing of Xaia Technology

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, VRx Health, pioneers of medical extended reality, announced the launch of Xaia (eXtended reality Artificially Intelligent Ally), a first-of-its-kind app combining spatial computing with AI for personalized mental health. Xaia's technology has been exclusively licensed from Cedars-Sinai to VRx Health, to bring immersive AI therapy to the world.

Currently, Xaia is available as an application on Apple Vision Pro headsets. Designed to take advantage of the powerful capabilities of visionOS, Xaia is experienced via spatial computing on Vision Pro and visualized as a human-scale, 3D robot. She has an empathetic and understanding voice, is available 24/7, and can support users with any mental health subjects they need help with. Imagine discussing your aspirations with Xaia and finding yourself on the beach at sunrise, exploring feelings of isolation and suddenly being surrounded by the Northern Lights, or doing breathwork and meditation next to a creek-side meadow. Xaia has multi-disciplinary training in areas including cognitive behavioral therapy, supportive talk therapy, motivational interviewing, and relapse prevention therapy, among the most common forms of therapy for mental health issues in the US today.

Brennan Spiegel, MD, MSHS, and Omer Liran, MD, co-founded VRx Health.

"Today there are 58 million people in the United States struggling with mental illness and our health care systems simply cannot meet up with demand. There's a supply and demand mismatch between the availability of psychotherapists and the overwhelming epidemic of mental distress in America," said Dr. Spiegel, director of Health Services Research at Cedars-Sinai

Xaia is currently available on Apple's Vision Pro headset, where users can buy subscription packages and can add additional minutes in bundles. Check out this video to learn more about Xaia.

VRx Health will be raising a seed round beginning in March. For more information, please visit https://www.xaia.health/ and follow Xaia on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

