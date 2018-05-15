VRX Investor Alert: Kyros Law Announces that it is Filing Legal Claims on Behalf of Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE: VRX) Investors

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE: VRX) investors that have invested over $100,000 before March 2016 are urged to contact our law firm immediately to protect their rights. Visit our VRX Lawsuit website or call 1-800-934-2921 to speak to someone about your case.

The potential legal claims concern possible violations of securities law committed by Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE: VRX) management that has led to significant losses to investors. Recent lawsuits filed against the company allege that Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE: VRX) may have improperly used a pharmacy network to artificially increase sales for their drugs.

In February 2016, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl (NYSE: VRX) announced it would restate its financial results, citing issues with revenue recognition stemming from sales from a specific pharmacy network. That same month, the company came under SEC investigation. During this time, the stock price of VRX dropped significantly, with the share prices dropping more than 90%.

